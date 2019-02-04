So she said, “Why don’t you write a program to plot out the sky map that you see in the newspaper every month, produced by the astronomical society of India?” So I went home. It was a really hard problem; she told me later she didn’t think I would come back. I had to teach myself spherical geometry. I worked like crazy. Six weeks later, I figured it out; my program worked. So I went to see her. I showed her the sky maps I had made, and basically her jaw dropped. Then she said, “OK, this is very impressive, but what if you go to Boston to study, and you want to look at the stars and planets?” I said, “Oh, I sorted that out. The way I’ve written the program is you can put the latitude and longitude of anywhere on Earth.” At that point she had a conversion moment; she became incredibly supportive of me. I would do computations for her. So I got my first taste of research.

You received a scholarship to MIT. Did you know what you wanted to study?

I wanted to be a physicist, no question. But I wasn’t sure which area. I finished all the graduate courses in physics by the time I was an undergraduate, and I did a math major as well. So I was ready to do research at that point. I started working with Alan Guth on thermodynamics of the early universe. I was thinking maybe particle physics. I didn’t want to do string theory because I wanted to make a connection with the real world. So I applied to graduate school in physics, but I was undecided, so I deferred.

You then started a Ph.D. in the philosophy of science, which you wanted to pursue in conjunction with physics. Why?

I wanted to be the kind of person who does cutting-edge science and also thinks deeply about the process of science. I was going to be both the insider and outsider. This is a theme that has haunted my life, always, in every which way — personal, emotional, psychological, scientific, intellectual. This feeling of being an outsider and occasionally feeling like an insider. The conflict.

Why do you think you feel that way?

Being female; being brown; being interested in physics; being highly intellectual in this particular way. And because of the cultural transitions that I had made. One of my professors, Evelyn Fox Keller, put it very nicely — that it took me a very long time to find my tribe. I didn’t feel lost, but I felt alone. I still feel it in a lot of ways. There are situations in which I really feel that I don’t belong. And re-entering the same setting at another time, I have felt completely at ease, and I feel like I belong. It’s very weird. I think it’s a deeply psychological thing. I left home very young. And there was this real need to want to be connected.

How would you describe your tribe?

People who have many serious interests that they intellectually engage in. People who are not solely careerist. My game — cosmology, dark matter, black holes — has a very particular competitive culture that I don’t fit into. But thankfully this is the thing that time does. If you stick with it, you do good work, then you don’t have to conform; you can eventually just be who you are. I always felt that I had a very special clarity of mind because I knew what I wanted out of what I was learning. I want a certain depth of understanding that comes with people who think mathematically.

What do you want to understand?

I am attracted to certain very particular kinds of abstraction. We all have our pet things that somehow we gravitate toward, and for me it’s always been these invisible entities: black holes, dark matter, these things that are almost at the limits of our knowledge. All physics breaks down when you reach the edge of a black hole. So it sort of seduces me. These are the things that really push us as scientists: How can we model them? How do we think about them? And as we know more: How can we refine our model? When you improve it, does it mean the thing you had before was wrong? How is a model related to reality? That was going to be the theme of my philosophy Ph.D.: How do you build knowledge?