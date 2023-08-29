Last October, as the James Webb Space Telescope beamed down its first long exposures of the sky near the constellation Eridanus, astronomers began to piece together the story of a dim, flickering point of light that seemed to emerge from the deepest recesses of the universe.

Whatever it was, it glimmered for too long to be a supernova; a single star, too, was off the table. “It feels like you’re probably in one of these CSI movies, that you’re a detective,” said José María Diego, an astrophysicist at the Institute of Physics of Cantabria in Spain who worked to decipher the signal. “You have a lot of suspects on the table, and you have to eliminate [them] one by one.”

Diego and his colleagues recently reported that the faint smudge of light appears to come from an extreme star system they nicknamed Mothra — a pair of supergiant stars that, in their heyday, a full 10 billion years ago, outshone nearly everything else in their galaxy.

At that time, the entire universe was younger than the Earth is now; our planet only started to coalesce after the Mothra photons had reached the halfway mark in their cosmic journey to a world that would develop a giant infrared-sensitive space telescope just in time to catch their light. Detecting light emitted by individual star systems that long ago used to be impossible. But Mothra, named after a kaiju monster inspired by silk moths, is just the latest in a recent string of oldest-ever, farthest-ever, just generally superlative star systems astronomers have found in images from JWST and the Hubble Space Telescope. And in a twist, while Mothra and its beastly brethren are intriguing astrophysical objects in their own right, what excites Diego the most is that the monster stars’ light seems to reveal a very different class of object floating between it and Earth: an otherwise invisible clod of dark matter that he and his colleagues calculated weighs between 10,000 and 2.5 million times the mass of the sun.

If such an object really exists — a preliminary conclusion for now — it could help physicists narrow down their theories about dark matter and maybe, just maybe, solve the mystery of the universe’s unexplained mass.

As of 2023, laboratory efforts to trawl for individual dark matter particles have come up empty, leaving some astrophysicists with the grimly pragmatic suspicion that the only way humans can put calipers on the mysterious substance might be to study its gravitational effects on the wider universe. So Diego’s team and others are searching for the ghostly outlines of dark objects in the cosmos. They hope to identify the smallest clumps of dark matter that exist — which in turn depends on the basic physics of the dark matter particle itself. But lumps of pure dark matter don’t just present themselves to astronomers; teams use observational tricks to coax such shadows from shadows. Now astronomers are focusing on cosmic phenomena ranging from space-warping gravitational lenses — the kind of invisible, dark matter-dominated magnifying glass that revealed Mothra — to fluttering, ribbonlike streams of stars much closer to home. So far, these efforts have ruled out many variants of a popular set of models called “warm dark matter.”

“You can’t touch dark matter,” said Anna Nierenberg, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Merced who is searching for dark interstellar blobs with JWST. But finding small structures made of it? “That’s as close as you would get.”

Halo, Halo, Halo

What little we know about dark matter exists in vague, blurry outlines. Decades’ worth of evidence has suggested that either theories of gravity are incomplete, or, as astrophysicists more commonly argue, a dark matter particle haunts the universe. In one classic observation, stars seemed to race around the outskirts of galaxies as if held in a far stronger gravitational grip than visible matter would suggest. By measuring the motions of these stars and applying other techniques that identify regions of space with extra heft, astronomers can visualize how the universe’s dark matter is distributed on larger scales.

“If we had dark matter goggles,” Nierenberg said, around every galaxy we would probably see “a big, fuzzy, extended, watermelon-shaped structure that’s much larger than the galaxy itself.” For our own Milky Way, astronomers estimate that this diffuse, dark cocoon — termed a halo — weighs roughly a trillion solar masses and is more than 10 times wider than the galaxy’s spiral disk of stars.

Zoom in to smaller scales, though, and scientific certainty breaks down. Is the Milky Way’s dark matter halo a smooth schmear? Or is it arranged in clumps, called sub-halos? And if so, what sizes are those clumps?

The answers could allow scientists to identify dark matter’s true nature. Models of how the universe evolved its current structure — a cosmic web, woven by pearlescent strings of galaxies — predict that dark matter particles, whatever they are, gathered into small, gravitationally bound clumps during the first few hundred thousand years after the Big Bang. Many of those clumps merged and eventually pulled in visible matter. Those grew into the seeds of galaxies. But some of the smallest dark halos that didn’t merge should still exist as “remnants of structure formation in the early universe,” said Ethan Nadler, an astrophysicist at the Carnegie Observatories and the University of Southern California. “Kind of like a time machine.”