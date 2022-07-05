By the time Maynard left Oxford for a one-year postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Montreal, he had started mulling over a potential approach to understanding the gaps between prime numbers. As a rule, primes get scarcer as you go out along the number line. But in some ways they also behave like a collection of random numbers, so mathematicians expect them to often be spaced much closer or farther than average. One of the most famous questions in mathematics is the twin primes conjecture, which posits that there are infinitely many pairs of primes that differ by only 2, like 11 and 13.

Maynard suspected that it might be possible to make progress on understanding prime gaps using a method for filtering primes described in a paper from about a decade earlier. While mathematicians had already studied the method closely, Maynard thought it should be possible to extract still more juice from it. “I kept doing calculations and computations, and I kept on getting these sort of small signals that there was something there to be understood and discovered,” he said. “I somehow got completely obsessed by it, and I really wanted to keep on going until I could come up with a way of explaining what I’d seen.”

Granville, his postdoctoral adviser, discouraged Maynard from pursuing this path. “I didn’t really entirely believe it could possibly work, what he was doing,” Granville said. But “James was never really put off by me being very skeptical, in fact — he just laughed at it.”

Early in Maynard’s explorations, a seismic event occurred in the number theory world. An obscure mathematician named Yitang Zhang proved, not quite the twin primes conjecture, but the next best thing: He showed that there are infinitely many pairs of primes that are at most a bounded distance apart (70 million, to be precise). The finding won Zhang instant glory, in the form of multiple job offers (including one from the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he is now on the faculty), invited lectures, news stories and even a documentary.

Meanwhile, Maynard kept working on his own approach to understanding prime gaps, and about six months later, in a flash of insight, he came up with a completely independent, more powerful approach than Zhang’s — it established that there are infinitely many pairs of primes that differ by at most 600. And Maynard’s approach applied not just to pairs of primes, but to triples, quadruples and bigger collections (with different bounds for each). “The result seemed kind of amazing and too good to be true,” said Soundararajan.

And indeed, when Maynard first figured it out, his euphoria was quickly followed by a wave of fear that he had missed some obvious error. Fortunately, he said, “I feel like I work much more productively when suddenly I get terrified that my result is wrong. … Nothing motivates me quite as much as fear.”

Granville insisted that Maynard nail down every detail as he wrote up his result. “Nobody’s going to believe you, because nobody’s ever heard of you,” he told Maynard. “You have to write this so well that nobody can argue with you.”

The end result, Soundararajan said, was an “absolutely fantastic” proof.

Near the end of the process, something happened that might easily strike terror into the heart of a young mathematician: Maynard and Granville learned privately that another mathematician had come up with essentially the same result, in the same time frame. And not just any mathematician, but one of the most prolific and highly regarded mathematicians of the modern era — Fields medalist Terence Tao, of the University of California, Los Angeles. The problem had caught Tao’s eye when he and other mathematicians formed a massive collaboration to reduce the 70-million bound in Zhang’s proof.

Tao had been feeling quite proud of his new result when he learned that a little-known 26-year-old had proved the same thing. “And to be honest, the way he wrote it up, he actually had a cleaner result than I did,” Tao said. “He proved slightly stronger statements.” Tao generously refrained from announcing his own work to avoid overshadowing the achievement of such a young mathematician, knowing that if he and Maynard wrote a joint paper, many mathematicians would assume that Tao had done the lion’s share of the creative work.

It’s easy to imagine an alternative timeline in which Zhang proved his result six months after Maynard instead of six months before (in which case Tao’s explorations would presumably have been delayed or simply forestalled). All the glory would then have accrued to Maynard instead of Zhang. But Maynard doesn’t feel envy at how things played out. “When Zhang proved his result, I was just completely excited,” he said. “The main joy I get is from solving the problem. And so I really didn’t think too much at all about, ‘Oh, if only I had done this slightly differently.’”

A Prime Game

Maynard often chooses to stroll from home to office without wearing his glasses. The gentle blurring helps him focus on mathematics, but it has sometimes led him to walk right past Grant without recognizing her. “And there was one time when he thought he saw me and was really, really proud that he’d seen me, and kind of ran up to this person who didn’t look anything like me,” said Grant, a doctor in Oxford.

Maynard conforms to the stereotype of the absent-minded professor in this and a handful of other ways. For instance, he nearly always wears the same style of clothing, an open-collared white shirt and jeans. “I’m obviously not the most fashion-orientated person,” he wrote in an email. (Once, as a prank, all the mathematicians attending one of his talks showed up wearing the Maynard uniform.)

But he also belies many of the clichés about introverted mathematicians. Colleagues call him warm, fun-loving and outgoing. Pre-pandemic, he brought his own coffee beans to work and brewed coffee for the other number theorists every day after lunch. And when he spent a semester at the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute in Berkeley a few years ago, the house he shared with two other young mathematicians was the “party house,” Heath-Brown said (though Maynard qualified that to “a party house by mathematician standards”).