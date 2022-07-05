Mathematicians want to understand how the system behaves below, at and above that critical point. But until around 2008, percolation theory was mostly limited to pinning down the details of the simplest model of percolation, called Bernoulli percolation. It wasn’t until Duminil-Copin made it his mission to extend that understanding to other percolation models that things began to change.

To hear him tell it, it all started with a swim and an idea that didn’t quite work.

As a doctoral student at the University of Geneva, he had been trying to solve a problem about percolation for months, to no avail. But while he was mulling over that problem — something he never does at a desk, preferring to walk or garden or just watch television instead — a different idea came to him. It wouldn’t work for the question he had been hoping to answer, but, he realized, it was exactly what he needed to solve a problem in a separate field: combinatorics.

“One day, I was swimming in the sea, and in like 10 minutes of swimming, I had a completely full proof of the other problem,” he said.

That Ph.D. result would almost immediately propel him to a professorship. He and Stanislav Smirnov, his adviser, considered the hexagonal lattice, a graph of edges and vertices that resembles a honeycomb. They wanted to count the number of self-avoiding walks — paths of edges that never visit the same vertex twice. The two mathematicians ultimately proved that there are $latex(\sqrt{2+\sqrt{2}})^N$ possibilities, where N is the number of steps in the path. They published their result in the Annals of Mathematics, widely considered the top journal in the field, in 2012.

This and other graduate work made it “clear that he was not a usual student,” Werner said. On the night of his Ph.D. defense in 2012, he was offered a faculty position at Geneva. (He now has a joint appointment at the Institute of Advanced Scientific Studies in France.) By 2014, at the age of 29, he was a full professor.

Controlled Doubt

Despite his early successes — or perhaps because of them — Duminil-Copin considers himself allergic to academic hierarchies. Peers became his postdocs, but they say he always treated them as equals.

Go to Duminil-Copin’s website, and of the dozens of papers listed, there are only a couple where he’s the sole author. (For that reason, he also wishes that more awards, including the Fields Medal, were joint.) “It’s much more enjoyable when I share it with somebody,” he said. “I cannot even count the number of times I rushed into the office of one of my postdocs or one of my colleagues to explain some crappy idea that actually was literally wrong from the beginning.” In fact, he tends to discuss everything, not just mathematics, with his friends and collaborators. It helps him to process, to make sense of things.

“He would do this constantly,” said Manolescu, who is one such close friend and collaborator. “I’d be working with him, doing this for five hours. I would step out of his office and be completely dead. He would take a coffee and then have someone else over and talk about some completely different subject.”

Vincent Tassion, a mathematician at ETH Zurich and another of Duminil-Copin’s close friends and collaborators, described it as akin to having a good partner to climb a mountain with. It’s like “when you meet your soul mate,” he said. Over time, “we built our own language.” Sometimes they don’t even need to say anything. “A smile is enough.”

Tassion recalls that once, after finishing a proof with Duminil-Copin that both were particularly excited about, “we jumped into each other’s arms.” Their collaboration taught him that “math is something super intimate,” Tassion said. “You’re sharing … the way you think. It’s the most intimate thing you have.”

But for Duminil-Copin, this intensity, this full-time immersion in math as a collaborative sport, also helps him deal with his anxieties. He’s uncertain about almost everything he does. In graduate school, he could have a full proof in front of him, completely written out, and he’d still doubt it for months. Having collaborators to check his work puts him more at ease. Despite his obvious intelligence and charisma, “I am not so self-confident,” Duminil-Copin said.

By his own admission, he tends to overthink things. And not just when it comes to math — everything. For instance, he recently oversaw the planning and construction of his new house, which he shares with his partner Séverine, their 1-year-old daughter and their dog. As it was built, he would discuss various possibilities with the workers, constantly wanting to modify even tiny details. “I was completely, completely obsessed,” he said. “The house could be half as beautiful as it is, and it would be infinitely sufficient already.”

That’s very much what proof-writing looks like for him: constantly making improvements, and getting obsessive about the details.

Obsessive attention to detail has its advantages. The family’s new home is constructed on the slope of a mountain, giving them a view of all of Geneva — including the lake and its famous fountain. His office there is spacious; the floor is partly covered by hexagonal tiles that call to mind both his doctoral work and an important process in percolation theory. (The design was intentional.)

“I like that things are done in the proper way,” he said — that, once finished, they’re truly complete. “For this house, for instance, I won’t have to move again.” Once more, the language he uses mirrors how he describes his mathematical work: Proofs done right give him a sense of completion.

Sitting on the patio outside — there are several outdoor spaces where he can pause and think — Duminil-Copin takes in his surroundings. “I love this place,” he said. “It’s an invitation to contemplate things.”

“When you look at this,” he continued, motioning to the Alpine peaks rising behind him and the lake spreading out in the distance below, “it puts things in perspective. … There are mountains around that have been there for millions of years. They will be there in millions of years. This is something that reassures you of how small you are.”

Despite his easygoing manner, he says that he needs to feel like he’s in control. That goes for building the new house (something he has no expertise in) and now raising a child. Even the press coverage he’s sure to receive for the Fields Medal makes him somewhat uncomfortable; it’s another thing he can’t control. Living in the mountains helps to make things seem more tractable.

So does math, which he also uses as a healing mechanism. There, he can exercise more control, because “I master what I’m doing,” he said. Besides, the math he does is so removed from the realm of daily life that “it’s something very reassuring, because it’s very pure.” And the intensity it requires allows him to forget everything else.

A Sharp Distinction

Duminil-Copin has revolutionized our mathematical understanding of percolation theory, but from a physicist’s perspective, much of what he has proved has been known for years, if not decades, because of experimental observations of percolation in real-life scenarios. “Everybody knows what the answer is going to be, but nobody knows how to prove it,” Werner said.

Duminil-Copin’s work on percolation can be divided into three parts: identifying the critical point at which the phase transition occurs; characterizing what’s happening in the system above and below that point; and understanding what’s actually transpiring at that point.