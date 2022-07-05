Inside, the office is spare, pragmatic: just a computer, printer, chalkboard, papers and books, with few personal effects. The place where the magic happens seems not so much a physical location in space-time as a higher-dimensional world of abstractions in Viazovska’s mind.

Across the small table in her office, the world’s preeminent sphere-packing number theorist begins to recount her story in her usual matter-of-fact manner. Gradually, she breaks form and smiles, her eyes light up and lift upward, and she grows ever more animated while summoning memories from the past.

The earliest memory is of walking with her grandmother as a 3-year-old from her family’s utilitarian Khrushchyovka apartment building (named after the former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev) down a wide boulevard to a monument of the geochemist Vladimir Vernadsky, where her grandmother lifted her up and tossed her into the air. The late 1980s were a difficult time in the Soviet Union, said Viazovska, now 37. “It took people many, many hours to buy even basic things.” When a shop was low on goods like butter or meat, her mother felt bad about taking more for her three children and worried that others waiting in the long line would get angry at her. Her family didn’t have much, because there wasn’t much to have, but her parents made sure she and her sisters never went hungry or without heat. No stores carried nice clothes, but workers were sometimes offered a chance to win a stylish pair of shoes made in Czechoslovakia as an incentive for doing good work. The shoes might not fit, her mother explained to her, but if you won a pair, you could trade with someone who had won a pair in your size.

“The Soviet Union fell apart when I was 6,” Viazovska said. Her family was excited to live in a free and independent Ukraine, but hyperinflation only worsened their economic plight. In the Soviet Union, there was money but no goods to spend it on. In the early years of Ukraine’s independence, there were goods but not enough money to buy them. Her mother worked as an engineer until 1995, and in that last year on the job, she told her daughter, her monthly salary couldn’t pay for a metro ticket.

Describing her father as a former chemist who is “extremely energetic” with “entrepreneurship spirits,” Viazovska recalled how he left his job and embraced the new reality by starting one small business after another. That new reality was chaotic and unpredictable, she said. “One day, you don’t have much. Then there is another opportunity, and you have a lot.”

Still, both Viazovska and her husband, Daniil Evtushinsky, a physicist at EPFL, remember the hopeful exuberance Ukrainians felt at the prospect of economic growth. “In the economy, what matters is the derivative and not the absolute value,” said Evtushinsky, referring to the importance of the rate of growth over one’s current assets.

Given how low that absolute value was at times, Viazovska replied with a laugh: “Maybe the second derivative.”

Almost Infinity

As a first grader, Viazovska realized that she liked math better than language arts: “In reading, I was too slow. In writing, I was too messy. But with math, I was kind of quick.”

It’s not that she didn’t like reading. She read Alexandre Dumas, Jules Verne and the assorted pirate adventure books her parents gave her. Later, she discovered science fiction and fell in love with the genre. Flowers for Algernon, the Hugo Award-winning short story about a mentally disabled man and a lab mouse who undergo an experimental procedure to boost their intelligence, was particularly memorable, she said, because it’s “actually about us” — the human condition, not fantastical technology. She also devoured the science fiction stories written by the Russian brothers Arkady and Boris Strugatsky. While their early work was overly optimistic and naïve about communism, she said, their writing grew increasingly dark and “much smarter and much deeper.”

Evtushinsky recalls first meeting Viazovska at an after-school physics circle when they were around 12. Even then, she approached math problems in her own way. One problem, he remembered, involved a physical system with seven elements. “Maryna made a conjecture that seven is almost infinity,” he said. The extraordinary approximation “worked very well and simplified the problem drastically,” he said. “No one else could suggest that.”

Viazovska’s younger sisters, Natalie and Tetiana, recall how talented and committed she was, even as a child. “When everyone goes to sleep, she has her notepad and she draws some formulas,” Natalie said, adding that their parents were afraid she studied too much instead of playing like the other kids.

Natalie did not look forward to getting the same math teacher as her older sister. “Her math teacher became my math teacher,” Natalie said. “I heard very often that Maryna is a brilliant student.”

Viazovska attended a specialized lyceum (equivalent to high school in the U.S.), where she was invigorated by the advanced math and physics classes, and by the exceptional teachers who were genuinely enthusiastic about explaining difficult concepts and making students put in the work to master them. There, she fell deeper into the competitive world of math Olympiads, which she had loved for years.

It didn’t always love her back. “It teaches you how to lose and how to win,” Viazovska said. “In my case, I was not as successful as I dreamed about.” In her last year at the lyceum, her dream was to represent Ukraine in the International Mathematical Olympiad. At the national competition, only the top 12 competitors are invited to a training camp where six national team members are selected. Viazovska placed 13th. She had worked hard, she said, but “apparently not hard enough.”

Bogdan Rublyov, the head of Ukraine’s math Olympiad program and a math professor at Kyiv University, remembered meeting Viazovska that year. He called it a “great surprise” that she has become such a prominent mathematician, but he is “very happy about this,” he said, “because she is a very good person.” She went on to win many university math contests and, he said, served on the jury helping to grade Olympiad competitions in Kyiv.

Now the Olympiad team is training in Poland because of the war, Rublyov said, while he is legally bound to stay in Ukraine as a 58-year-old reservist. In March, the war exacted a far greater toll on Ukraine’s math community, when a Russian air strike in Kharkiv killed the 21-year-old mathematician Yulia Zdanovskaya. Five years ago, Zdanovskaya won a silver medal at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad, which Rublyov helps to organize. “I knew her well,” he said. “It is a catastrophe for our country that such young and talented people are dying.”

In May, some weeks before the Fields Medals were to be announced, Rublyov was convinced a Ukrainian like Viazovska could not win math’s top prize, given Russia’s influence on the world stage. “It is a pity that she was not given the Fields prize,” he lamented at the time, “because she deserves it.”

Doing It Right

Viazovska’s first big moment as a mathematician arrived in 2005 when she collaborated on her first original research result as a senior at Kyiv University. While it wasn’t a major open problem, she realized that it was one she could solve. The joy came, she said, from “feeling that an argument comes together and it does work.” The result buoyed her confidence.

Viazovska had been encouraged to pursue the problem by Igor Shevchuk, a math professor at Kyiv University who helped organize some of the university math competitions she had participated in. Shevchuk discussed the problem with a few people, she said, including her and a master’s student named Andrii Bondarenko. The paper she and Bondarenko produced together kick-started a fruitful period of collaboration between the two. Later, when Bondarenko was teaching at Kyiv University, he began working with a strong student named Danylo Radchenko. The three young Ukrainian mathematicians teamed up.

In 2011, Viazovska, together with Bondarenko and Radchenko, submitted a paper to the journal Annals of Mathematics on a subject called spherical designs. “Annals,” as mathematicians call it, is perhaps the most prestigious journal in mathematics — “the pinnacle of the pinnacle,” according to Don Zagier, who was Viazovska’s and Radchenko’s doctoral adviser at the time. When Radchenko told Zagier of the trio’s aims, Zagier thought to himself, “Dream on … you’re beginners.”

But the paper was accepted, and soon mathematicians were organizing entire conferences to discuss it. “Wow, what a fantastic paper,” thought Cohn, of Microsoft Research and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, upon reading it.