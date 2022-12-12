Recently, you simulated how energy spread from the quantum field that drove cosmic inflation to particles of matter in the early universe. How does this work?

During inflation, you get fluctuations in the quantum fields that fill space-time, and these are stretched along with the expansion of the universe. They become imprinted on the space-time background and become seeds for the large-scale structure of our universe. Then, after inflation, these “frozen modes” need to unfreeze so that particles can start interacting with each other again. For this, cosmologists use a mechanism called preheating, which takes these fields that were rapidly expanding but were never really talking to each other and creates an environment where the fields start interacting with each other.

You can re-create this in fluids. You tap the surface of a fluid, or shake it, to make a wave with a certain frequency. If the wave isn’t too tall, then this wave doesn’t interact with other waves of different frequencies — you can try this in the bathtub. But if the amplitude gets high, then the different frequencies interact.

In the mathematics, there’s the part of the wave equation where every wave is just minding its own business. And then there’s a very, very large number of extra terms that tell us how each frequency interacts with another frequency. In principle we have almost infinitely many terms which we could consider, so we have to pick some terms to focus on; otherwise you can’t solve the equation. We make assumptions such as that you don’t have dissipation in your system, and that the fields are weakly interacting, and so forth.

In our experiments, we test whether these approximations are reasonable. Our system has all the interaction terms built in. And indeed, we find that all of the approximations cosmologists use carry over. So these assumptions are robust; they withstand physical scrutiny in our system.

It’s still surprising that you can tell anything about what’s going on in the early universe, or black holes, by studying fluids moving in a big bathtub. What’s underpinning all of this?

The mathematical equations describing the physics in the bathtub also describe the physics around the black hole, or in the early universe. One cannot say these are the same systems. The fluid system is a rather complex physical system, and also the mathematics is quite complicated; it’s described by the so-called Navier-Stokes equations for fluids. But with certain assumptions that can be replicated in experiments, you can reduce this complexity significantly, and you’re left with an equation that can be mapped to how quantum or classical fields propagate around black holes or in the early universe; I find the same equation, to a good approximation. So it’s all resting on a mathematical analogy.

I’m saying, well, if the equations are the same, the physics should be the same. I want to understand this bit of mathematics; I don’t care if it was discovered first for black holes or other systems. There’s a deeper truth beyond a particular system. And this is what we’re after.

So this rests on the idea of universality, that there is common behavior over and above the microscopic details of the system.

I’m not interested in probing the microphysics of these fluid systems, I’m interested in the macroscopic emergent behavior. Why are the macroscopic behaviors of two very different systems — field theories on curved space-time and excitations in fluids and superfluids — the same? I don’t know. Physics has this remarkable feature that it repeats itself.

So maybe we shouldn’t be giving up. We can gain experience with these more accessible systems and build up the expertise to go beyond that.

Giving up on what?

Observations of quantum fields in curved space-time. Hawking radiation from black holes, for example, has remained a theoretical field of research, where people have more and more confidence in calculating things — there have been developments in putting the whole field on a more rigorous mathematical formulation. But it has remained undetectable. So it’s been put in a drawer labeled “Theory. Probably correct. Let’s move on.”