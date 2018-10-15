“Do you know anything more fascinating than when a sperm and an egg come together to make a human?” the stem cell biologist Renee Reijo Pera asked, with genuine incredulity, as she delivered a keynote address to hundreds of scientists at the Society for Developmental Biology’s annual conference in July. After decades of studying the subject — the genes and other information responsible for the emergence of germ cells, the carefully orchestrated molecular balancing act that produces them, the factors that predict an embryo’s health — her awe has only grown. “It reminds me of the Big Bang,” she later explained: So many conditions had to be just right, and with every answered question, it was always possible to take another step back and ask, “But how did that happen?”

“It’s kind of surprising,” she said. “We really don’t know very much.”

In her efforts to illuminate the bigger picture, a common theme has emerged: Something as deceptively simple as timing during the earliest stages of development can have an enormous impact on health and disease, even decades after birth. More recently, she’s used that insight to expand the scope of her work — investigating how, for instance, cell fate decisions in the embryo might contribute to the causes of neurological diseases like Parkinson’s.

But today, Pera spends more of her time outside the lab, devoting herself to a very different challenge. “Can we bring science to the masses?” she asked the conference audience from the podium. To do so, she said, “we need to tell stories” — stories that entwine the scientists themselves with their work, stories that make them vulnerable, easier to identify with.

Her own path into science, she said, was something she would never have predicted. She grew up poor in a small Wisconsin town, the youngest of six children and the first in her family to finish a four-year degree. Her mother worked several jobs to singlehandedly support her and her siblings, and her rarely present father was a former medic who contended with alcoholism and homelessness throughout most of her childhood; both died while Pera was still in her 20s. She ended up pursuing a career in science almost by accident, but went on to become an expert in embryonic stem cells and fertility, and director of Stanford University’s Center for Human Embryonic Stem Cell Research and Education.

Yet in 2013, she decided to leave all that behind to become vice president of research and economic development at Montana State University, where she feels she can have a bigger impact in science education.

Quanta Magazine recently spoke with Pera about her exploration of the link between timing, cell fate and health; the surprising role retroviral DNA plays in early development; and her hopes for the future of science education. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

You grew up in the small town of Iron River, Wisconsin. What was that like, and what ultimately led you to a career in science?

Iron River is a town of some 1,000 people — even fewer when I was a child — located around 20 miles from the south shore of Lake Superior. And as in many small towns in the United States, kids go to grade school and high school, but there isn’t much aspiration when it comes to college or careers. I never thought I would go to college. My mother was a great person — she really wanted my siblings and me to be happy — but there were six kids and my father wasn’t around, so she was awfully busy. No one really talked to me about college.

After graduating early from high school, I got a job as a bookkeeper at the Ford car dealership, where I worked for several months. But I realized that day after day after day of that would be a long life. For the first time, I started thinking about what I might want to do, and got financial aid to enroll as a business major in the University of Wisconsin-Superior. There were times throughout my freshman and sophomore year when I quit, because I didn’t really get a sense of where it was all going. But I always went back the same semester.

Then I took a class called Human Genetics for Non-Majors, and just fell in love. I really buckled down after that.

What motivated you to focus your work on embryonic development and fertility?

I was interested in those questions on a personal level because my sister and I both had ovarian cancer early. So I never had kids. But I was also drawn to the miraculous nature of it all. I want to understand cell fate decisions, to answer questions like: What is it about an egg and a sperm that allows them to pass information from one generation to the next? How are the patterns set up so that after fertilization, it always takes 11 hours until the next cell division? It’s incredible just how little we understand about what an egg and sperm really are.

I’m still amazed that a sperm and an egg come together and you get a human. It’s crazy, isn’t it?

Just how little do we know about that?

We’re still very much in a descriptive phase. Even getting video images of fertilization and embryonic development is recent history. The same goes for molecular events, but we’ve been adding categories of description — like the study of inherited epigenetic markers. Now, with single-cell analysis, we can really start to probe those categories. We’re just beginning to understand which gene programs are on and off, and what those programs are doing. It’s turned out, for instance, that some of the fundamental epigenetic programs [like histone modification and the activation of transcription] in human and mice embryos are surprisingly different from each other, which makes me think that epigenetic factors are determining species-specific processes.

What has your work told you about the uniqueness of human reproduction, then?

That the timing is unique. Our research shows that the timing in embryonic development is very precise and human-specific, which makes perfect sense, since it has to match the timing in uterine development. We’ve broken that down in terms of how much time passes until the first cell division, the second, the third … and what that means for the health of the embryo. One result that’s emerged is a relationship between these timing parameters and chromosome number — too fast or too slow correlates perceptibly with embryos having the wrong number of chromosomes.

What are these timing parameters, exactly, and why are they important?

We combined imaging and gene expression measurements to look at how the embryonic clock ticks. Just after the egg and sperm fuse, there’s very little transcription [because the embryo uses a stockpile of maternal RNA from the egg to make essential proteins]. Then on the third day, the embryonic genome gets turned on, at which point there’s a major wave of transcription. We really want to know what programs drive those first three days of development. According to our work, it’s precisely timed cell divisions, coordinated with epigenetic factors and this switch from maternal to embryonic gene expression.