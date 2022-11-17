Experts have praised the explicit, quantitative result. But from their entropy equation, Boyle and Turok have drawn an unconventional conclusion about the nature of our universe. “That’s where it becomes a little more interesting, and a little more controversial,” Hertog said.

Boyle and Turok believe the equation conducts a census of all conceivable cosmic histories. Just as a room’s entropy counts all the ways of arranging the air molecules for a given temperature, they suspect their entropy counts all the ways one might jumble up the atoms of space-time and still end up with a universe with a given overall history, curvature and dark energy density.

Boyle likens the process to surveying a gigantic sack of marbles, each a different universe. Those with negative curvature might be green. Those with tons of dark energy might be cat’s-eyes, and so on. Their census reveals that the overwhelming majority of the marbles have just one color — blue, say — corresponding to one type of universe: one broadly like our own, with no appreciable curvature and just a touch of dark energy. Weirder types of cosmos are vanishingly rare. In other words, the strangely vanilla features of our universe that have motivated decades of theorizing about cosmic inflation and the multiverse may not be strange at all.

“It’s a very intriguing result,” Hertog said. But “it raises more questions than it answers.”

Counting Confusion

Boyle and Turok have calculated an equation that counts universes. And they’ve made the striking observation that universes like ours seem to account for the lion’s share of the conceivable cosmic options. But that’s where the certainty ends.

The duo make no attempt to explain what quantum theory of gravity and cosmology might make certain universes common or rare. Nor do they explain how our universe, with its particular configuration of microscopic parts, came into being. Ultimately, they view their calculation as more of a clue to which sorts of universes are preferred than anything close to a full theory of cosmology. “What we’ve used is a cheap trick to get the answer without knowing what the theory is,” Turok said.

Their work also revitalizes a question that has gone unanswered since Gibbons and Hawking first kicked off the whole business of space-time entropy: What exactly are the microstates that the cheap trick is counting?

“The key thing here is to say that we don’t know what that entropy means,” said Henry Maxfield, a physicist at Stanford University who studies quantum theories of gravity.

At its heart, entropy encapsulates ignorance. For a gas made of molecules, for instance, physicists know the temperature — the average speed of particles — but not what every particle is doing; the gas’s entropy reflects the number of options.

After decades of theoretical work, physicists are converging on a similar picture for black holes. Many theorists now believe that the area of the horizon describes their ignorance of the stuff that’s fallen in — all the ways of internally arranging the building blocks of the black hole to match its outward appearance. (Researchers still don’t know what the microstates actually are; ideas include configurations of the particles called gravitons or the strings of string theory.)

But when it comes to the entropy of the universe, physicists feel less certain about where their ignorance even lies.

In April, two theorists attempted to put cosmological entropy on a firmer mathematical footing. Ted Jacobson, a physicist at the University of Maryland renowned for deriving Einstein’s theory of gravity from black hole thermodynamics, and his graduate student Batoul Banihashemi explicitly defined the entropy of a (vacant, expanding) de Sitter universe. They adopted the perspective of an observer at the center. Their technique, which involved adding a fictitious surface between the central observer and the horizon, then shrinking the surface until it reached the central observer and disappeared, recovered the Gibbons and Hawking answer that entropy equals one-quarter of the horizon area. They concluded that the de Sitter entropy counts all possible microstates inside the horizon.

Turok and Boyle calculate the same entropy as Jacobson and Banihashemi for an empty universe. But in their new calculation pertaining to a realistic universe filled with matter and radiation, they get a much larger number of microstates — proportional to volume and not area. Faced with this apparent clash, they speculate that the different entropies answer different questions: The smaller de Sitter entropy counts microstates of pure space-time bounded by a horizon, while they suspect their larger entropy counts all the microstates of a space-time filled with matter and energy, both inside and outside the horizon. “It’s the whole shebang,” Turok said.

Ultimately, settling the question of what Boyle and Turok are counting will require a more explicit mathematical definition of the ensemble of microstates, analogous to what Jacobson and Banihashemi have done for de Sitter space. Banihashemi said she views Boyle and Turok’s entropy calculation “as an answer to a question that is yet to be fully understood.”

As for more established answers to the question “Why this universe?,” cosmologists say inflation and the multiverse are far from dead. Modern inflation theory, in particular, has come to solve more than just the universe’s smoothness and flatness. Observations of the sky match many of its other predictions. Turok and Boyle’s entropic argument has passed a notable first test, Pimentel said, but it will have to nail other, more detailed data to more seriously rival inflation.

As befits a quantity that measures ignorance, mysteries rooted in entropy have served as harbingers of unknown physics before. In the late 1800s, a precise understanding of entropy in terms of microscopic arrangements helped confirm the existence of atoms. Today, the hope is that if the researchers calculating cosmological entropy in different ways can work out exactly what questions they’re answering, those numbers will guide them toward a similar understanding of how Lego bricks of time and space pile up to create the universe that surrounds us.

“What our calculation does is provide huge extra motivation for people who are trying to build microscopic theories of quantum gravity,” Turok said. “Because the prospect is that that theory will ultimately explain the large-scale geometry of the universe.”