On a grassy hill near where I met the ecologist Jennifer Dunne at the Smithsonian National Zoo, a lion craned its shaggy head back to watch a helicopter fly over. It was a stark illustration of humans’ unusual place in the ecosystem. Generations ago, that lion would have hunted us; today, children watch it from behind a fence. But we haven’t removed ourselves from the world’s food webs, Dunne says.

“Ecologists tend to study ecosystems ostensibly in the absence of humans,” she said. “Of course, humans are everywhere and impact everything.” When ecologists do consider humans, Dunne added, they often treat us as an external factor causing something like climate change. Throughout history, however, we’ve been enmeshed in the planet’s networks of life-forms eating one another.

Dunne, who is vice president for science at the Santa Fe Institute, arrived at food web research after starting out in plant ecology. By painstakingly cataloging every species in an ecosystem and what it eats, Dunne and her colleagues can quantify an entire food web. In their data visualizations, every species in a food web — from plankton to panthers — is reduced to a little ball, or node, and every feeding interaction becomes a line between them.

Those nodes don’t have to be alive today. Dunne has worked on several prehistoric food webs, including one represented in the 500-million-year-old Burgess Shale. To figure out feeding relationships among its weird, impossibly old fossil creatures, she and her co-authors looked at fossilized gut contents and bite marks for clues. They found that the structure of the ancient Cambrian explosion’s food web had remarkable similarities to that of food webs today.

In 2016 Dunne co-authored the first comprehensive, detailed food web that explicitly included humans. That paper looked at the Aleut people who inhabited Alaska’s Sanak Archipelago for thousands of years. Since then, she and other researchers have described food webs that include humans from other ecosystems, both past and present-day. While they built these food webs, Dunne and some of her ecologist and archaeologist colleagues also started brainstorming about other ways to explore how humans have interacted with ecosystems throughout history.

They arrived at the idea of a new kind of network: not a food web, but a web of use. Their working group, which first came together in early 2017, looks at six populations of preindustrial or nonindustrial humans, cataloging every way that people interacted with the species around them: pelts for clothing, wood for shelter, leaves for medicine and so on. To visualize the results, the researchers map a culture’s five or six most-used species onto a circular plot, along with a “taxonomy of uses.” The result resembles a thickly woven dreamcatcher.

Every studied group has a unique story. They encountered different ecosystems and climates and had different cultural practices. Some were hunter-gatherers, some grew their food, some tended animals. The ancient Polynesians, for example, arrived with species such as chickens, coconuts and hitchhiking rats, bringing “their own little food webs in the canoes with them to the Polynesian islands,” Dunne said. Some groups were flexible; others had firm ideas about what they would and wouldn’t eat.

By teasing apart these stories, Dunne and the rest of the group hope to start to understand what makes a human civilization sustainable or not. “This whole research agenda is quite new. No one’s tried to do it before,” she said. An edited and condensed version of our conversation follows.