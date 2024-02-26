It is a truth of both physics and everyday experience that things fall apart. Ice melts. Buildings crumble. Any object, if you wait long enough, gets mixed up with itself and its surroundings beyond recognition.

But beginning in 2005, a series of breakthroughs made this death march seem optional. In just the right quantum setting, any arrangement of electrons or atoms would stay put for all eternity — even uneven arrangements thrumming with activity. The finding flew in the face of the conventional wisdom that quantum phenomena were fragile things, observable only at extremely low temperatures. It also punched a hole in the foundations of thermodynamics, the venerable branch of physics that explains phenomena like heat and entropy as inevitable consequences of the interplay of vast swarms of particles.

The results came as a shock to physicists like Norman Yao, a graduate student at the time who is now a professor at Harvard University. “Holy hell,” he recalled thinking, using a stronger word than hell. “If this is true in an interacting, many-particle system, then statistical mechanics fails. Thermodynamics fails.”

The notion of a radical new quantum stability spread. It inspired theorists to conjure up a menagerie of new phases of quantum matter such as time crystals — systems that sustain a repeating behavior indefinitely without absorbing energy. And quantum engineers battling the skittishness of qubits to build quantum computers took heart at this indication that their fight was a winnable one.

“In a quantum computer you need to have memory of your initial conditions; otherwise you can’t do anything,” Yao said.

The accumulation of evidence peaked in 2014 with a rigorous mathematical proof that quantum patterns could indeed last forever.

In recent years, however, the promise of eternally stable quantum structures has itself begun to wobble. Such patterns can indeed last for eons, as the breakthrough experiments found. But a debate rages as to whether those eons can truly stretch out to eternity, as many physicists have believed. In the course of dissecting the fundamental nature of quantum fate, the physicists involved have discovered previously unknown quantum phenomena that threaten the stability of great hordes of particles.

“You thought you understood [this idea] really well, and now you don’t,” said Vedika Khemani, a physicist at Stanford University. “That’s fun. There’s a mystery to solve again.”

A Taste of Eternity

An early intimation of quantum eternity was picked up by Phil Anderson, a physicist who would become a legend in his field. In the 1950s, Anderson was at Bell Labs studying what was then bleeding-edge physics — the behavior of electrons inside semiconductors. While trying to understand some puzzling experimental results, he found himself thinking about a more abstract problem.

Was it possible, Anderson wondered, to trap a single quantum particle in place?

It’s easy to trap a classical object, such as a billiard ball. Just surround it with barriers, like the rails of a billiard table. But quantum particles can travel with complete disregard for barriers by “tunneling” through them. The catch is that they can’t travel far. Tunneling becomes hard — that is, exponentially unlikely — the further a particle tries to go. Anderson wondered what surroundings could contain a quantum escape artist.

The secret, he found, was to stick the particle in a “disordered” quantum landscape, one dotted with peaks and valleys. Each location would have a random height, representing a random energy. In a real material, this disorder might come from impurities such as missing atoms or atoms of different elements.

With enough disorder, Anderson concluded, a particle would never tunnel far. In order to tunnel, a particle needs to find a location with a similar energy (or at a similar altitude) to the one it starts out in. And more disorder makes such sites scarcer. By looking further into the landscape, a particle might be able to scout candidate sites at a decent clip. This rate could be quite fast in “higher” dimensions like 2D planes and 3D bricks, where the particle has more options available to it. But the exponential difficulty of reaching those locations would always rise even faster, making tunneling an unlikely proposition.

Tunneling was not enough, Anderson argued in a 1958 paper. A disordered landscape of any dimension would “localize” a particle. The work went essentially unread for years, although it would eventually help secure him a share of the 1977 Nobel Prize in Physics.

While Anderson’s musings had been inspired by electrons in a semiconductor, his framing reveals that he was thinking more abstractly. The anomaly that had motivated him was a mysterious resistance among electrons to a process known as thermalization. He sought to understand more deeply when a system would or would not thermalize. He was not the first physicist to study this phenomenon, but the questions he raised in his work would capture the imaginations of a later generation of physicists.

“It was 50 years ahead of its time,” said David Huse, a physicist at Princeton University.

In everyday language, thermalization is the natural tendency for systems to get mixed up. A new deck of cards quickly loses its original order. A sandcastle winds up as a wet lump of sand. In thermodynamics, this trend is a straightforward consequence of statistics. There are just a few ways to be ordered and a tremendous number of ways to be mixed up, so an initially ordered system is extremely likely to end up mixed.

The key feature of thermalization is that any initial patterns get wiped out by the mixing. Any initial hot spot or concentration of energy, for instance, spreads out until no further spreading is possible. At this point, the system becomes stable and stops noticeably changing — a scenario physicists refer to as thermal equilibrium.

In retrospect, physicists see that Anderson’s work contained the seeds of a rebellion against thermalization. He had shown that a disordered landscape could trap one particle. The key question became: Could it localize many particles? If particles became stuck in place, energy would not spread, and a system would never thermalize. As the opposite of thermalization, localization would represent a whole new type of stability, an unexpected way for quantum patterns of energy to persist forever.

“Knowing whether thermalization is this universal thing that will happen in a closed system, or whether it can completely break down,” said Maissam Barkeshli, a physicist at the University of Maryland, “is one of the most fundamental questions in physics.”

Answering that question, however, would require solving a problem that made Anderson’s Nobel Prize-winning work seem like a warmup. The basic issue is that groups of particles can influence each other in colossally complex ways. Accounting for these interactions proved so complicated that nearly 50 years would elapse between Anderson’s 1958 paper and the first serious attempts to understand localization in many-particle systems, which physicists call many-body localization.

The unbelievable answer that would emerge, half a century later, was that thermalization is not always inevitable. In defiance of thermalization, many-body localization seemed possible.

“It breaks the laws of thermodynamics,” said Wojciech De Roeck, a physicist at KU Leuven in Belgium. “It means that chaos does not always win.”

The Rise of Many-Body Localization

The blockbuster sequel to Anderson’s work came in 2005, when Denis Basko, Igor Aleiner and Boris Altshuler, physicists with affiliations at Princeton and Columbia universities, published a landmark paper that would make their initials instantly recognizable to researchers in the field. In it, BAA studied whether atomic impurities in a metal could localize electrons, trapping them near atoms and transforming the conducting material into an insulator.

In 88 pages of dense math comprising 173 numbered equations and 24 figures (excluding appendices), BAA showed that a messy material could indeed stop groups of electrons in their tracks, much as Anderson had shown that it could stop one particle. Their work effectively launched the study of many-body localization, or MBL.

“It really was a tour de force,” Khemani said. “They showed that MBL is stable in all dimensions.” The work was also impenetrable. Researchers believed it but didn’t understand it well enough to build upon it. “Nobody could really do the BAA calculation other than them,” said Jed Pixley, a condensed matter physicist at Rutgers University.

But BAA’s finding did send ripples across the Princeton campus. Basko told his friend Vadim Oganesyan, who discussed it with his adviser, David Huse. The two of them were already running computer simulations that would allow them to test BAA’s ideas more directly in the more abstract context of thermalization.

In their simulations, Huse and Oganesyan set up chains of quantum particles that could point up or down and could flip their neighbors. When they added more and more disorder, as per the localization recipe, they saw signs that the chains of particles were switching from a thermalizing scenario (where, say, a rapidly flipping particle would spread its energy and start flipping its neighbors) to a nearly localized scenario (where the particle would hold onto its energy). The transition from thermalization to localization at a certain level of disorder looked rather like transitions between phases of matter, such as between liquid and ice, that occur at a certain temperature.

Could MBL qualify as a phase of sorts? Phases hold a special status in physics. They also have a special definition. Crucially, a phase of matter must be stable for an infinitely long time period, and for an infinitely large system. If indeed there was a transition between thermalization and localization, and if localization occurred indefinitely for infinite systems, perhaps the two types of stability could be thought of as phases in their own right.

Oganesyan and Huse couldn’t simulate infinitely long chains for infinitely long times (they could do around a dozen particles), so they weren’t surprised that they saw imperfect signs of localization. But as they made their chains longer, the transition to localization got sharper. Their first work, posted in 2006, teased the intriguing possibility that for infinitely long chains with enough disorder, a localizing phase could exist.

Perhaps more importantly, their simulations were easy to understand. “David made the calculation so anybody could do it,” Pixley said.

Subsequent numerical studies supported the notion that a rugged landscape could localize energy, and physicists began to consider the implications. Deluges of energy, often in the form of heat, wipe out delicate phases of quantum matter. But if sufficiently jagged peaks could halt the spread of energy, quantum structures might survive at effectively any temperature. “You are able to obtain phenomena that we really associate and only understand at zero temperature,” said Anushya Chandran, a physicist at Boston University who studied MBL as a Princeton graduate student.