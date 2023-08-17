In the first week of the fall semester in 2007, Marco Carmosino dragged himself to a math class required for all computer science majors at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Carmosino, a sophomore, was considering dropping out of college to design video games. Then the professor posed a simple question that would change the course of his life: How do you know math actually works?

“That made me sit up and pay attention,” recalled Carmosino, now a theoretical computer scientist at IBM. He signed up for an optional seminar on the work of Kurt Gödel, whose dizzying self-referential arguments first exposed the limits of mathematical reasoning and created the foundation for all future work on the fundamental limits of computation. It was a lot to take in.

“I 100% did not understand,” Carmosino said. “But I knew that I wanted to.”

Today, even seasoned researchers find understanding in short supply when they confront the central open question in theoretical computer science, known as the P versus NP problem. In essence, that question asks whether many computational problems long considered extremely difficult can actually be solved easily (via a secret shortcut we haven’t discovered yet), or whether, as most researchers suspect, they truly are hard. At stake is nothing less than the nature of what’s knowable.

Despite decades of effort by researchers in the field of computational complexity theory — the study of such questions about the intrinsic difficulty of different problems — a resolution to the P versus NP question has remained elusive. And it’s not even clear where a would-be proof should start.

“There’s no road map,” said Michael Sipser, a veteran complexity theorist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who spent years grappling with the problem in the 1980s. “It’s like you’re going into the wilderness.”

It seems that proving that computational problems are hard to solve is itself a hard task. But why is it so hard? And just how hard is it? Carmosino and other researchers in the subfield of meta-complexity reformulate questions like this as computational problems, propelling the field forward by turning the lens of complexity theory back on itself.

“You might think, ‘OK, that’s kind of cool. Maybe the complexity theorists have gone crazy,’” said Rahul Ilango, a graduate student at MIT who has produced some of the most exciting recent results in the field.

By studying these inward-looking questions, researchers have learned that the hardness of proving computational hardness is intimately tied to fundamental questions that may at first seem unrelated. How hard is it to spot hidden patterns in apparently random data? And if truly hard problems do exist, how often are they hard?

“It’s become clear that meta-complexity is close to the heart of things,” said Scott Aaronson, a complexity theorist at the University of Texas, Austin.

This is the story of the long and winding trail that led researchers from the P versus NP problem to meta-complexity. It hasn’t been an easy journey — the path is littered with false turns and roadblocks, and it loops back on itself again and again. Yet for meta-complexity researchers, that journey into an uncharted landscape is its own reward. Start asking seemingly simple questions, said Valentine Kabanets, a complexity theorist at Simon Fraser University in Canada, and “you have no idea where you’re going to go.”

Known Unknowns

The P versus NP problem owes its lackluster name to complexity theorists’ habit of sorting computational problems into broad “complexity classes” with labels suggestive of Nasdaq ticker symbols. A computational problem is one that can in principle be solved by an algorithm — a precisely specified list of instructions. But not all algorithms are equally useful, and the variation among algorithms hints at fundamental differences between problems in different classes. The challenge for complexity theorists is to turn these hints into rigorous theorems about the relationships between complexity classes.

These relationships reflect immutable truths about computation that go far beyond any specific technology. “This is like discovering the laws of the universe,” Kabanets said.

“P” and “NP” are the two most famous members of a growing menagerie of hundreds of complexity classes. Roughly speaking, P is the class of problems that can be solved easily, like alphabetizing a list. NP is the class of problems with easily checkable solutions, like sudoku puzzles. Since all easily solvable problems are also easy to check, problems in P are also in NP. But some NP problems seem hard to solve — you can’t immediately intuit the solution to a sudoku puzzle without first trying out many possibilities. Could it be that this apparent hardness is just an illusion — that there’s a single simple trick for solving every easily checkable problem?