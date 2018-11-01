Ewine van Dishoeck, the Netherlander Who Traced Water’s Origin

“Somebody from the Netherlands is unavoidably linked with water,” said the astrochemist Ewine van Dishoeck, herself a native of the low-lying country, much of which has been claimed from the sea through the construction of polders, dikes, embankments and Archimedes’ screws.

Water laps at the land beneath her feet, comprises most of her body, and absorbs her. Van Dishoeck, 63, the winner of this year’s $1 million Kavli Prize in Astrophysics, can be found many weekends at Noordwijk beach, the same stretch of shore near her hometown of Leiden that she has frequented since she was a child. “It just clears the mind to be there, and to be in the water,” she said. It may have been at Noordwijk that she first began to wonder where all the water comes from.

Over the past three decades, van Dishoeck has traced water to its cosmic origin. H 2 O molecules are older, her findings indicate, than the sun. Through a combination of theoretical chemistry, telescope observations and laboratory experiments at Leiden University, van Dishoeck and her collaborators and colleagues have established that water originated in the interstellar cloud of gas and dust that, 4.5 billion years ago, gravitationally collapsed to form our solar system. In that ancient cloud, ice accumulated on the surfaces of dust grains as they bumped into hydrogen and oxygen atoms that found each other and bonded in the surrounding gas.

“All the water that we see here on Earth, all the [water] molecules that we have in our bodies,” van Dishoeck said, “were already formed on the surfaces of the grains in the cloud out of which our solar system collapsed.”