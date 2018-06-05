Victoria Meadows’ Earthly Visions of Alien Life

On a standard quarter-acre lot in Seattle, the astrobiologist Victoria Meadows has nurtured an Eden of apple and plum trees, blueberry bushes, strawberry undergrowth, a pair of 80-foot-tall western red cedars too big to hug, groves of Japanese maples and an alien-looking cycad tree. Lilac bushes mingle scents with a 30-foot climbing rose trained over an arch. Bamboo borders a reflecting pool. Beds of dill, borage, tarragon, shiso and chives, a pool house doubling as an orchid hothouse and ferns fill the spaces between. It was here, surrounded by lush photosynthesizers, that Meadows wrote some of her best work on the telltale signatures of oxygen and other atmospheric gases that would indicate alien life on a faraway planet.

“Being in nature kind of drops you into a different state of thinking,” said Meadows, who heads NASA’s Virtual Planetary Laboratory and has been awarded the 2018 Drake Award for her contributions to the search for extraterrestrial life.

More plants, and photos of them, fill her office at the University of Washington, where she is a professor, and where a third of the 85-person team comprising the Virtual Planetary Laboratory is located. Meadows works there often, but prefers her garden.

In mid-May, a bank of 15-foot rhododendrons along one side of her house was bursting magenta, portending one of her favorite things: “In another couple of weeks they’ll start dropping their blooms,” she said, “and I end up with a garden path that’s completely and utterly covered with flowers.”

Meadows and her team seek to identify signs of alien life in distant planets’ atmospheres. Starting with the planned launch of the James Webb Space Telescope in 2020, telescopes will be powerful enough to observe the skies of rocky planets orbiting other stars. As a planet passes in front of its star, dips in the spectrum of the starlight will reveal which light-absorbing gases are present in its atmosphere. Scientists are currently debating which planets James Webb should focus on (current favorites are three planets in the habitable zone of the star TRAPPIST-1, discovered in 2015, but that could change as the newly launched TESS telescope begins to make discoveries). Meadows leads the effort to determine which “biosignature” gases to look for, and how to interpret them when they’re seen.