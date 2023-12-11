On December 11, 2021, a beam of gamma rays — the most energetic form of light — slammed into NASA’s Swift satellite. Within 120 seconds, the satellite had swiveled toward the blast and spotted the glowing embers of a cosmic catastrophe. Ten minutes later, alerts went out to astronomers around the world.

Among them was Jillian Rastinejad, a graduate student at Northwestern University. To Rastinejad and her collaborators, this gamma-ray burst looked oddly similar to an unusual burst from 2006. Rastinejad called up the Gemini Observatory in Hawai‘i and enlisted researchers there to stare deeply at the patch of sky where the burst had come from. A few days later, when clouds rolled in, a researcher at the MMT Observatory in Arizona took over, doing her best to keep the telescope trained on the fading spot of light a billion light-years away.

It was no small feat given that the weather was turning there too, Rastinejad said. “She found a hole in the clouds for us around 4 a.m. every day.”

By the time the chain of observations had wrapped up a week or so later, Rastinejad and her colleagues had a pretty good idea of what had fired those gamma rays across the universe. As they’d watched, the burst’s aftermath had turned redder and redder — an unmistakable sign that in the debris, heavy atoms like gold and platinum were being forged. The main source of such cosmic alchemy is collisions involving neutron stars, the unimaginably dense cores of dead suns.

The only problem was that such a conclusion seemed impossible. When neutron stars merge, astrophysicists suspect, it’s all over in a fraction of a second. But Swift had recorded a gamma-ray bombardment lasting a relatively interminable 51 seconds — normally the signature of a very different type of cosmic drama.

Since then, astronomers have identified more events like this. The most recent occurred in March, when the second-brightest gamma-ray burst ever detected lasted for 35 seconds. Again, astronomers observed the ruddy aftermath of a neutron star collision. They also recruited the James Webb Space Telescope to study the bizarre burst and spotted signs of the heavy element tellurium in the settling dust.

Together, the string of observations brings a new mystery to an area of astronomy that most researchers had considered settled: What causes these supposedly quick, violent events to blast out gamma rays for so long? It’s a puzzle astrophysicists will have to solve if they want to achieve the more ambitious goal of understanding the origins of all the different elements in the universe, many of which are born from these violent outbursts.

“I’ve been really excited to see this,” said Daniel Kasen, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Berkeley who specializes in cosmic explosions. “It’s posed a real puzzle.”

Cold War, Brilliant Explosions

Today, Swift catches a gamma-ray burst every few days. But the blasts were unknown until the height of the Cold War, when they appeared out of nowhere. In the 1960s, the U.S. Air Force launched the Vela satellites to make sure the Soviet Union was abiding by a nuclear weapon test ban. If the Soviets detonated a nuclear bomb in space, the resulting flash of gamma rays — energetic waves of light as short as the nucleus of an atom — would be impossible to hide.

The satellites didn’t detect any Soviet violations. But between 1969 and 1972, they did pick up 16 mysterious flashes of gamma rays that researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory determined to be of “cosmic origin.”

In the following decades, NASA took up the investigation. The space agency launched a dedicated burst-hunting satellite in 1991, and over the next nine years, it detected nearly 3,000 gamma-ray bursts. The events came in two varieties: short and long. Most short bursts lasted less than a second, while many long bursts went on for a minute or longer (the dividing line between the two flavors comes at around two seconds).

Whatever was causing these bursts seemed catastrophic; in less than half the duration of a pop song, they emitted about as much energy as our sun produces over billions of years. What could possibly blaze so brightly? Astrophysicists initially weren’t sure, but the tremendous energies involved pointed to world-ending cataclysms. And the two durations hinted at two types of catastrophes, a faster one lasting around a second and a (somewhat) slower one unfolding over a minute.

Astronomers found the origin of the slower bursts first. In the late 1990s, when researchers got better at pinpointing the direction a burst came from, they started to catch afterglows that hinted at cosmic explosions. Then, in 2003, astronomers watching a nearby afterglow saw the brilliant fireworks of a supernova just days after a long gamma-ray burst: The burst had signaled the first stage in the death of a giant star.