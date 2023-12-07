Erin Calipari comes from a basketball family. Her father, John Calipari, has coached college and professional basketball since 1998, leading six teams to the NCAA Final Four, and her brother coaches men’s basketball at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she now works. But when she joined her college team as an undergraduate, she realized her strengths lay elsewhere. “I was fine. I wasn’t great,” she said. “It was pretty clear to me a couple years in that it was not a career path.”

Off the court, as a biology major she gravitated toward hormones and neurotransmitters. She grew fascinated with the neurobiology of how and why drugs such as cocaine and opioids are addictive, as she learned about the effects of ecstasy on the serotonin system. “I thought drugs were so cool because they hijack the brain,” she said. “Drugs essentially take the normal systems we have in our body and drive them in a way that makes you want to take drugs again.”

After pursuing graduate work in neuroscience, in 2017 Calipari set up her lab at Vanderbilt to explore how addiction is connected to the ways the brain learns and makes decisions. “Deciding what to do and what not to do is really fundamental to everything we do,” Calipari said. “You put your hand on a hot stove, you learn really quickly not to do that again.” Addiction can diminish a person’s ability to learn that drug use is hurting them, and also their ability to learn anything at all.

Her world still collides with sports, for instance when she gives talks to athletes about the dangers of substance use. Athletes can be vulnerable to addiction when they are prescribed pain medicines, such as opioids, for injuries. There is a risk of dependence if opioids are taken for long periods of time, even when patients follow doctors’ orders — a fact that has led to a nationwide public health emergency. Tennessee is an epicenter of the opioid epidemic. In 2022, Nashville had the second-highest rate of overdose deaths in the country.