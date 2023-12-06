In a randomly chosen set of numbers, addition can go wild.

Add together every pair from such a set, and you’ll end up with a new list that’s likely to have a lot more numbers than what you started with. Start with 10 random numbers, and this new list (called the sumset) will have about 50 elements. Start with 100 and the sumset will probably have around 5,000; 1,000 random initial numbers will make a sumset 500,000 numbers long.

But if your initial set has structure, the sumset can end up with fewer numbers than this. Consider another 10-number set: all the even numbers from 2 to 20. Because different pairs will add up to the same number — 10 + 12 is the same as 8 + 14 and 6 + 16 — the sumset has just 19 numbers, not 50. This difference becomes more and more profound as the sets get larger. A structured list of 1,000 numbers might have a sumset with just 2,000 numbers in it.

In the 1960s, a mathematician named Gregory Freiman began investigating sets with small sumsets in an effort to probe the link between addition and set structure — a crucial connection that defines the mathematical field of additive combinatorics. Freiman made impressive progress, proving that a set with a small sumset must be contained by a larger set whose elements are spaced in a highly regular pattern. But then the field stagnated. “Freiman’s original proof was extraordinarily hard to understand, to the point where nobody really was absolutely sure that it was correct. So it didn’t really have the impact that it might have had,” said Timothy Gowers, a mathematician at the Collège de France and the University of Cambridge and a Fields medalist. “But then Imre Ruzsa burst onto the scene.”

In a series of two papers in the 1990s, Ruzsa re-proved Freiman’s theorem with an elegant new argument. A few years later, Katalin Marton, an influential Hungarian mathematician who died in 2019, tweaked the question of what a small sumset implies about the structure of the original set. She replaced the types of elements that appeared in the set and the type of structure that mathematicians should look for, thinking that would allow mathematicians to extract even more information. Marton’s conjecture has links to proof systems, coding theory and cryptography, and occupies an exalted place in additive combinatorics.

Her conjecture “feels like really one of the most basic things that we didn’t understand,” said Ben Green, a mathematician at the University of Oxford. It “just sort of underpinned lots of things that I care about.”

Green joined forces with Gowers, Freddie Manners of the University of California, San Diego, and Terence Tao, a Fields medalist at the University of California, Los Angeles to form what the Israeli mathematician and blogger Gil Kalai called an “A-team” of mathematicians. They proved a version of the conjecture in a paper shared on November 9.

Nets Katz, a mathematician at Rice University who was not involved in the work, describes the proof as “beautifully straightforward” — and “more or less completely out of the blue.”

Tao then kicked off an effort to formalize the proof in Lean, a programming language that helps mathematicians verify theorems. In just a few weeks, that effort succeeded. Early Tuesday morning of December 5, Tao announced that Lean had proved the conjecture without any “sorrys” — the standard statement that appears when the computer can’t verify a certain step. This is the highest-profile use of such verification tools since 2021, and marks an inflection point in the ways mathematicians write proofs in terms a computer can understand. If these tools become easy enough for mathematicians to use, they might be able to substitute for the often prolonged and onerous peer review process, said Gowers.

The ingredients of the proof had been simmering for decades. Gowers conceived of its first steps in the early 2000s. But it took 20 years to prove what Kalai called “a holy grail” of the field.

The In-Group

To understand Marton’s conjecture, it helps to be familiar with the concept of a group, a mathematical object that consists of a set and an operation. Think of the integers — an infinite set of numbers — and the operation of addition. Every time you add two integers together, you get another integer. Addition also obeys a few other rules of group operations, like associativity, which lets you change the order of operations: 3 + (5 + 2) = (3 + 5) + 2.

Within a group, you can sometimes find smaller sets that satisfy all the group properties. For example, if you add any two even numbers, you’ll get another even number. The even numbers are a group unto themselves, making them a subgroup of the integers. The odd numbers, by contrast, are not a subgroup. If you add up two odd numbers, you get an even number — not in the original set. But you can get all the odd numbers by simply adding 1 to every even number. A shifted subgroup like this is called a coset. It doesn’t have all the properties of a subgroup, but it retains the structure of its subgroup in many ways. For example, just like the even numbers, the odd numbers are all evenly spaced.