Before Erwin Schrödinger’s cat was simultaneously dead and alive, and before pointlike electrons washed like waves through thin slits, a somewhat lesser-known experiment lifted the veil on the bewildering beauty of the quantum world. In 1922, the German physicists Otto Stern and Walther Gerlach demonstrated that the behavior of atoms was governed by rules that defied expectations — an observation that cemented the still-budding theory of quantum mechanics.

“The Stern-Gerlach experiment is an icon — it’s an epochal experiment,” said Bretislav Friedrich, a physicist and historian at the Fritz Haber Institute in Germany who recently published a review and edited a book on the subject. “It was indeed one of the most important experiments in physics of all time.”

The experiment’s interpretation also launched decades of argument. In recent years, physicists based in Israel have finally been able to fashion an experiment with the requisite sensitivity to clarify exactly how we should understand the fundamental quantum processes at work. With that accomplishment, they crafted a new technique for exploring the boundaries of the quantum world. The team will now attempt to modify Stern and Gerlach’s century-old setup to probe the nature of gravity — and perhaps build a bridge between the two pillars of modern physics.

Vaporizing Silver

In 1921, the notion that the conventional laws of physics differed at the smallest scales was still quite contentious. The new reigning theory of the atom, proposed by Niels Bohr, lived at the crux of the argument. His theory featured a nucleus surrounded by electrons in fixed orbits — particles that could whirl only at certain distances from the nucleus, with certain energies, and at certain angles within a magnetic field. The constraints in Bohr’s proposal were so rigid and seemingly arbitrary that Stern pledged to quit physics should the model prove correct.

Stern conceived of an experiment that could invalidate Bohr’s theory. He wanted to test whether electrons in a magnetic field could be oriented any which way, or only in discrete directions as Bohr had proposed.

Stern planned to vaporize a sample of silver and concentrate it into a beam of atoms. He’d then shoot that beam through a nonuniform magnetic field and collect the atoms on a glass plate. Because individual silver atoms are like small magnets, the magnetic field would deflect them at different angles depending on their orientations. If their outermost electrons could be oriented willy-nilly, as classical theory predicted, the deflected atoms would be expected to form a single broad smear along the detector plate.

But if Bohr was correct, and tiny systems like atoms obeyed strange quantum rules, the silver atoms could take only two paths through the field, and the plate would show two discrete lines.

Stern’s idea was simple enough in theory. But in practice, building the experiment — which he left to Gerlach — amounted to what Gerlach’s graduate student Wilhelm Schütz later described as “Sisyphus-like labor.” To vaporize the silver, the scientists needed to heat it to more than 1,000 degrees Celsius without melting any of the seals on the glass vacuum chamber, whose pumps also regularly shattered. The experiment’s funds ran dry as Germany’s postwar inflation soared. Albert Einstein and the banker Henry Goldman eventually bailed out the team with their donations.