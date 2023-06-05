Mathematicians rejoice when they prove that seemingly impossible things exist. Such is the case with a new proof posted online in March by Cédric Pilatte, a first-year graduate student at the University of Oxford.

Pilatte proved that it is possible to create a set — a collection of numbers — that satisfies two apparently incompatible properties. The first is that no two pairs of numbers in the set add up to the same total. For example, add together any two numbers in {1, 3, 5, 11} or {2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 16}, and you’ll always get a unique number. It’s easy to construct small “Sidon” sets like these, but as the number of elements increases, so too does the likelihood that the sums will coincide, destroying the Sidon-ness of the set.

The second requirement is that the set must be very large. It must be infinite, and you should be able to generate any sufficiently large number by adding together at most three numbers in the set. This property, which makes the set an “asymptotic basis of order 3,” requires a large, dense set of numbers. “They’re pulling in opposite directions,” Pilatte said. “Sidon sets are constrained to be small, and an asymptotic basis is constrained to be large. It was not obvious that it could work.”

The question of whether such a set exists has lingered for decades, ever since it was posed by the prolific Hungarian mathematician Paul Erdős and two collaborators in 1993. Erdős’ fascination with Sidon sets can be traced to a conversation he had in 1932 with their inventor Simon Sidon, who at the time was interested in understanding the growth rate of these sets. (Erdős would later describe Sidon as “crazier than the average mathematician,” which he almost certainly meant as a compliment.)

Sidon sets arise in a variety of mathematical contexts including number theory, combinatorics, harmonic analysis and cryptography, but the simple question of how big they can get has been an enduring mystery that Erdős pondered for much of his career. Erdős realized early on that Sidon sets are extremely hard to scale. In 1941 he and another mathematician proved that the largest possible Sidon set whose members are all less than some integer N has to be smaller than the square root of N plus a term that grows in proportion to the fourth root of N. (By 1969, Bernt Lindström would show that it is smaller than $latex \sqrt{N}+\sqrt[4]{N}+1$, and in 2021 another group of mathematicians tightened the bound to $latex \sqrt{N}+0.998 \times \sqrt[4]{N}$.) Sidon sets, in other words, have to be sparse.

It has long been known that a Sidon set cannot be an asymptotic basis of order 2, where any integer can be expressed as the sum of at most two numbers. (The odd numbers, for example, form a basis of order 2.) As Pilatte explained, this is so simple to show that mathematicians didn’t bother to write it down: “That order 2 is impossible was probably known much earlier than it was explicitly written in the literature.” He explained that this is because “Sidon sequences cannot exceed a certain density, while asymptotic bases of order 2 are always denser than that threshold, so the two properties cannot hold at once.”

It was generally believed that an asymptotic basis of order 3 could be constructed from a Sidon set, but proving this was another matter. “People believed this should be true,” said Pilatte’s adviser James Maynard. “But there was a difficulty with the techniques we were using.”

Some progress had been made before Pilatte took up the challenge. In 2010, the Hungarian mathematician Sándor Kiss showed that a Sidon set can be an asymptotic basis of order 5 —meaning that any sufficiently large integer can be written as the sum of at most five elements of the set — and in 2013 Kiss and two of his colleagues proved the conjecture for an asymptotic basis of order 4. Two years later, the Spanish mathematician Javier Cilleruelo took these results a step further by proving that it is possible to construct a Sidon set that is an asymptotic basis of order 3 + e, meaning that any sufficiently large integer N can be written as the sum of four members of the Sidon set, with one of them smaller than Ne for arbitrarily small positive e.