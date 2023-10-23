In the absence of compelling body fossils, researchers look for molecular fossils. Molecular fossils, which preserve separately from body fossils, can be challenging for scientists to pin down. First they have to identify which molecules could have been produced only by the organisms they want to study. Then they have to deal with the fact that not all of those molecules fossilize well.

Organic material decays at different rates, and some parts of eukaryotes preserve in rock better than others. Tissues dissolve first. DNA might stick around for longer, but not too long: The oldest DNA ever found is around 2 million years old. Fat molecules, however, can potentially survive for billions of years.

Eukaryotes create vast quantities of fat molecules known as sterols, a type of steroid that’s a critical component of cell membranes. Since the presence of a cell membrane is indicative of eukaryotes, and fat molecules tend to persist in rock, sterols have become the go-to molecular fossil for the group.

Modern eukaryotes run on three major sterol families: cholesterol in animals, phytosterols in plants and ergosterol in fungi and some protists. Their synthesis starts with a linear molecule, which the cell molds into four rings so that the resulting shape fits perfectly into a membrane, Brocks said. That process has many stages: It takes another eight enzymatic steps for animal cells to make cholesterol, while plant cells require another 11 enzymatic steps to make a phytosterol.

On its way to building its advanced sterol, a cell creates a series of simpler molecules at each step in the process. When plugged into an artificial membrane, even those intermediate sterols provide the permeability and rigidity a cell needs to function as it ought. The biochemist Konrad Bloch, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1964 in part for discovering the cellular steps to make cholesterol, “was puzzled by that,” Brocks said. Why would a cell put in extra effort to make a more complicated sterol when a simpler molecule will do the job?

In 1994, Bloch wrote a book in which he predicted that each of these intermediate sterols had once been the end product used in the membrane of an ancestral eukaryotic cell. Each additional step may have required more of the cell’s energy, but the resulting molecule was a slight improvement over the previous one — enough of an upgrade to outcompete the precursor and take hold in evolutionary history.

If that were true, it would explain why no one had been able to find molecular fossils of sterols before the rapid expansion of modern eukaryotes some 800 million years ago. Researchers had been searching for cholesterols and other modern structures in the rock record. They didn’t realize that ancient biochemical pathways were shorter and that stem-group organisms didn’t make modern sterols: They made protosterols.

Molecular Coffee Grind

In 2005, about five years after Bloch died, Brocks and colleagues reported in Nature the first hints that such intermediary molecules once existed. In ancient sediments they had found unusually structured steroids they didn’t recognize. But at the time, Brocks didn’t consider that a eukaryote could have created them. “Back then, I was pretty convinced that they were bacterial,” he said. “No one was thinking about the possibility of stem-group eukaryotes at all.”

He continued sampling ancient rocks and looking for these curious molecules. About a decade into the work, he and Nettersheim realized that many of the molecular structures in rock samples looked “primitive” and not like the ones bacteria typically make, Brocks said. Could they be Bloch’s intermediate sterols?