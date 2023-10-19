It’s been more than 40 years since the physicist Richard Feynman pointed out that building computing devices based on quantum principles could unlock powers far greater than those of “classical” computers. In a 1981 keynote speech often credited with launching the field of quantum computing, Feynman concluded with a now-famous quip:

“Nature isn’t classical, dammit, and if you want to make a simulation of nature, you’d better make it quantum mechanical.”

It’s been nearly 30 years since the mathematician Peter Shor came up with the first potentially transformative use for quantum computers. Much of the security of the digital world is built upon the assumption that factoring large numbers is a challenging and time-consuming task. Shor showed how to use qubits — quantum objects that can exist in mixtures of 0 and 1 — to do it in a heartbeat, at least relative to known classical methods.

Researchers feel quite confident (although not entirely certain) that Shor’s quantum algorithm beats all classical algorithms because — despite the tremendous incentives — no one has successfully broken modern encryption with a classical machine. But for tasks less glamorous than factoring, it’s hard to say for sure whether quantum methods are superior. Searching for further blockbuster applications has become something of a haphazard guessing game.

“This is a silly way to go about this,” said Crystal Noel, a physicist at Duke University.

Over the last 20 years, a loose confederation of mathematically inclined physicists and physically inclined mathematicians has endeavored to more clearly identify the power of the quantum realm. Their goal? To find a way to quantify quantumness. They dream of a number they can assign to an arrangement of qubits produced by some quantum calculation. If the number is low, then it would be easy to simulate that calculation on a laptop. If it’s high, the qubits represent the answer to a truly hard problem beyond the reach of any classical device.

In short, researchers are seeking the physical ingredient at the root of quantum devices’ potential power.

“That’s where quantumness begins in a super rigorous sense,” said Bill Fefferman, a quantum researcher at the University of Chicago.

Their quest has been fruitful — perhaps too fruitful. Instead of finding one metric, researchers have stumbled upon three, each a distinct way of separating the quantum and classical realms. Meanwhile, physicists have started to wonder whether the least concrete quantity of the three shows up outside quantum computers. Preliminary studies have found it does, and that it may offer a new way to get a handle on phases of quantum matter and the destructive nature of black holes.

For these reasons, both physicists and computer scientists have endeavored to map out the exact topography of this three-part quantum kingdom. This summer, a trio of research groups announced that they had formulated the best map yet of the least familiar of the three provinces, adding crucial details to the understanding of where the classical ends and the truly quantum begins.

It’s “quite fundamental to understand where this horizon is,” said Kamil Korzekwa of Jagiellonian University in Poland, one of the researchers behind the new works. “What is really quantum about quantum?”

Entanglement

In the 1990s, the physical ingredient that made quantum computers powerful seemed obvious. It had to be entanglement, the “spooky” quantum link between distant particles that Erwin Schrödinger himself identified as “the characteristic trait of quantum mechanics.”

“Entanglement was mentioned very quickly,” said Richard Jozsa, a mathematician at the University of Cambridge. “And everyone just assumed that was it.”

For a time, it seemed the search for that crucial quantum spice had ended before it even started.

Entanglement, the phenomenon in which two quantum particles form a shared state, encapsulated what was hard about doing quantum mechanics — and therefore what quantum computers could excel at. When particles are not entangled, you can keep track of them individually. But when particles become entangled, modifying or manipulating one particle in a system involves accounting for its links to other entangled particles. That task grows exponentially as you add more particles. To fully specify the state of n entangled qubits, you need something like 2n classical bits; to calculate the effect of tweaking one qubit, you need to perform around 2n classical operations. For three qubits that’s only eight steps. But for 10 qubits it’s 1,024 — the mathematical definition of things escalating quickly.

In 2002, Jozsa helped work out a simple process for using a classical computer to simulate a quantum “circuit,” which is a specific series of operations performed on qubits. If you gave the classical program some initial arrangement of qubits, it would predict their final arrangement, after they had been through the quantum circuit. Jozsa proved that, so long as his algorithm simulated a circuit that didn’t entangle qubits, it could handle larger and larger numbers of qubits without taking an exponentially longer time to run.