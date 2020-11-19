Unaware of this work, Domokos wrote a proof which pointed to cubes as the answer. He wanted to double-check, though, and he suspected that if an answer to the same problem already existed, it would be locked in an inscrutable volume by the German mathematicians Wolfgang Weil and Rolf Schneider, an 80-year-old titan in the field of geometry. Domokos is a professional mathematician, but even he found the text daunting.

“I found someone who was willing to read that part of the book for me and translate it back into human language,” Domokos said. He found the theorem for any number of dimensions. That confirmed that cubes were indeed the 3D answer.

Now Domokos had the average shapes produced by splitting a flat surface or a three-dimensional block. But then a larger quest emerged. Domokos realized that he could also develop a mathematical description not just of averages, but of potentiality: Which collections of shapes are even mathematically possible when something falls apart?

Remember, the shapes produced after something falls apart are a mosaic. They fit together with no overlap or gaps. Those cut-up rectangles, for example, can easily tile together to fill in a mosaic in two dimensions. So can hexagons, in an idealized case of what mathematicians would call a Voronoi pattern. But pentagons? Octagons? They don’t tile.

In order to properly classify mosaics, Domokos started describing them with two numbers. The first is the average number of vertices per cell. The second is the average number of different cells sharing each vertex. So in a mosaic of hexagonal bath tiles, for example, each cell is a hexagon, which has six vertices. And each vertex is shared by three hexagons.

In a mosaic, only certain combinations of these two parameters work, forming a narrow swath of shapes that could possibly result from something falling apart.

Once again, this full swath was fairly easy to find in two dimensions, but much harder in three. Cubes stack together well in 3D, of course, but so do other combinations of shapes, including those that form a 3D version of the Voronoi pattern. To keep the problem feasible, Domokos restricted himself to just mosaics with orderly, convex cells that share the same vertices. Eventually he and the mathematician Zsolt Lángi devised a new conjecture that sketched out the curve of all possible three-dimensional mosaics like this. They published it in Experimental Mathematics, and “then I sent the whole thing to Rolf Schneider, who is of course the god,” Domokos said.

“I asked him whether he wanted me to explain how I got this conjecture, but he reassured me that he knew,” Domokos said, laughing. “That meant like a hundred times more than being accepted in any journal.”

More importantly, Domokos now had a framework. Mathematics offered a way to classify all the patterns that surfaces and blocks could break into. Geometry also predicted that if you fragmented a flat surface randomly, it would break into rough rectangles, and if you did the same in three dimensions, it would produce rough cubes.

But for any of this to matter to anyone other than a few mathematicians, Domokos had to prove that these same rules manifest themselves in the real world.

From Geometry to Geology

By the time Domokos swung through Philadelphia in 2016, he had already made some progress on the real-world problem. He and his colleagues at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics had gathered shards of dolomite eroded from a cliff face on the Hármashatárhegy mountain in Budapest. Over several days, a lab tech with no presuppositions about a universal conspiracy toward cubes painstakingly counted faces and vertices on hundreds of grains. On average? Six faces, eight vertices. Working with János Török, a specialist in computer simulations, and Ferenc Kun, an expert on fragmentation physics, Domokos found that cuboid averages showed up in rock types like gypsum and limestone as well.

With the math and the early physical evidence, Domokos pitched his idea to a stunned Jerolmack. “Somehow he’s cast a spell, and everything else disappears for a moment,” Jerolmack said.

Their alliance was a familiar one. Years ago, Domokos had won renown by proving the existence of the Gömböc, a curious three-dimensional shape that swivels into an upright resting position no matter how you push it. To see if Gömböcs existed in the natural world, he had recruited Jerolmack, who helped apply the concept to explain the rounding of pebbles on Earth and Mars. Now Domokos was again asking for help in translating lofty mathematical concepts into literal stone.

The two men settled on a new plan. To prove Plato’s cubes actually appear in nature, they needed to show more than just a coincidental echo between geometry and a few handfuls of rock. They needed to consider all rocks and then sketch out a convincing theory of how abstract math could percolate down through messy geophysics and into even messier reality.

At first, “everything seemed to work,” Jerolmack said. Domokos’ mathematics had predicted that rock shards should average out to cubes. An increasing number of actual rock shards seemed happy to comply. But Jerolmack soon realized that proving the theory would require confronting rule-breaking cases, too.

After all, the same geometry offered a vocabulary to describe the many other mosaic patterns that could exist in both two and three dimensions. Off the top of his head, Jerolmack could picture a few real-world fractured rocks that didn’t look like rectangles or cubes at all but could still be classified into this larger space.

Perhaps these examples would sink the cube-world theory entirely. More promisingly, perhaps they would arise only in distinct circumstances and carry separate lessons for geologists. “I said I know that it doesn’t work everywhere, and I need to know why,” Jerolmack said.

Over the next few years, working on both sides of the Atlantic, Jerolmack and the rest of the team started plotting where real examples of broken rocks fell within Domokos’ framework. When the team investigated surface systems that are essentially two-dimensional — cracking permafrost in Alaska, a dolomite outcrop, and the exposed cracks of a granite block — they found polygons averaging four sides and four vertices, just like the sliced-up sheet of paper. Each of these geological cases seemed to appear where rocks had simply fractured. Here Domokos’ predictions held up.

Another type of fractured slab, meanwhile, proved to be what Jerolmack had hoped for: an exception with its own distinct story to tell. Mud flats that dry, crack, get wet, heal and then crack again have cells averaging six sides and six vertices, following the roughly hexagonal Voronoi pattern. Rock made from cooling lava, which solidifies downward from the surface, can take on a similar appearance.

Tellingly, these systems tended to form under a different type of stress — when forces pulled outward on a rock instead of pushing it in. The geometry revealed the geology. And Jerolmack and Domokos thought this Voronoi pattern, even if it was relatively rare, might also occur on scales far larger than they had previously considered.