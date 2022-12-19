Nature, red in tooth and claw, is rife with organisms that eat their neighbors to get ahead. But in the systems studied by the theoretical ecologist Holly Moeller, an assistant professor of ecology, evolution and marine biology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, the consumed become part of the consumer in surprising ways.

Moeller primarily studies protists, a broad category of unicellular microorganisms like amoebas and paramecia that don’t fit within the familiar macroscopic categories of animals, plants and fungi. What most fascinates her is the ability of some protists to co-opt parts of the cells they prey upon. Armed with these still-functioning pieces of their prey, the protists can expand into new habitats and survive where they couldn’t before.

Watching them gives Moeller a distinctive view into the underlying structure of ecosystems today and the evolutionary forces that made them. The protists’ pilfering of organelles may seem bizarre, but the mitochondria in our own cells mark us as products of a related kind of metabolic acquisition by our ancient ancestors.

“In the broadest sense, these are questions about when and how organisms specialize, and how they can break that specialization by gaining access to something new,” she said. “To me, this work addresses questions about how organisms expand their ecological niche, how those acquisitions can be permanent, and what that means about how metabolism jumps across the tips of the branches of the trees of life.”

Quanta spoke with Moeller by telephone about her career, her research on acquired metabolism and theoretical ecology. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

You’ve become well known in ecology and evolution circles for your work on “acquired metabolism.” Is that a term you came up with?

Not intentionally. It’s what I mean by parts of your metabolism that aren’t encoded in your own genome. You gain access to them in some way by associating with another species.

That encompasses some forms of symbiosis, but it’s more than that. It also includes things like the acquisition of chloroplasts, the eukaryotic organelles for photosynthesis, from ingested prey, and even horizontal gene transfer, where a single gene or a whole package of metabolic genes is plucked from one organism by another.

I’m trained as a community ecologist, so I’m very interested in the roles that organisms play in ecosystems and how those niches expand and contract within their lifetimes. The study of acquired metabolism felt like a natural fit with that, because it’s very much about how organisms can expand their niches.

Is what humans have with our gut bacteria acquired metabolism?

I think that’s a great example. So much of our ability to eat diverse food sources and metabolize them comes down to those bacteria. Some of the important vitamins and cofactors that we require, like vitamin K, are manufactured by microbes that live inside of our gut. We’re very reliant on these partnerships.

What led you into this line of research?

You know, bacteria often move through a process called “tumbling and running.” They follow some chemical cue toward a resource, but when the signal peters out, they stop, they spin and they go off in a random direction. I think this is true for many scientists too, including me. We’re often following our nose and chasing after things that we get excited about. And sometimes it leads us to unexpected places.