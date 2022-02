In a striking proof posted in September, three mathematicians have solved a 30-year-old problem called the André-Oort conjecture and advanced the centuries-long quest to understand the solutions of polynomial equations. The work draws on ideas that span nearly the breadth of the field.

“The methods used to approach it cover, I would say, the whole of mathematics,” said Andrei Yafaev of University College London.

The new paper begins with one of the most basic but provocative questions in mathematics: When do polynomial equations like x3 + y3 = z3 have integer solutions (solutions in the positive and negative counting numbers)? In 1994, Andrew Wiles solved a version of this question, known as Fermat’s Last Theorem, in one of the great mathematical triumphs of the 20th century.

In the quest to solve Fermat’s Last Theorem and problems like it, mathematicians have developed increasingly abstract theories that spark new questions and conjectures. Two such problems, stated in 1989 and 1995 by Yves André and Frans Oort, respectively, led to what’s now known as the André-Oort conjecture. Instead of asking about integer solutions to polynomial equations, the André-Oort conjecture is about solutions involving far more complicated geometric objects called Shimura varieties.

Many mathematicians have worked on the problem in the last few decades. In 2014, Yafaev and Bruno Klingler proved it, but with a catch. Their result depended on the Riemann hypothesis being true — but that famously hard question remains unsolved.

The new paper by Jonathan Pila of the University of Oxford, Ananth Shankar of the University of Wisconsin and Jacob Tsimerman of the University of Toronto resolves this gap with a definitive solution. It also further confirms the talent of Tsimerman, 33, who is widely regarded as one of the top mathematicians of his generation.

“Jacob Tsimerman has this ability to understand everything,” said Yafaev.

Various Varieties

The André-Oort conjecture is about algebraic varieties, which at their most basic level are just the set (or graph) of all the solutions to one polynomial equation or a collection of them.

A circle of radius 1 is a variety: The coordinates of its points are solutions to the polynomial x2 + y2 = 1. The line y = 0 is also a variety. And the intersection of these two — the points (1, 0) and (−1, 0) — is yet a third variety nested within the first two.

The varieties at the heart of the André-Oort conjecture are an important type, called Shimura varieties. While there are a few different types of Shimura varieties, the simplest ones relate to critical mathematical objects called elliptic curves (equations like y2 = x3 + 1, or y2 = x3 + 3x + 2).

The points on these Shimura varieties each encode a recipe for constructing an elliptic curve. But there are other, more complicated Shimura varieties whose structure is less straightforward. Pinning down information about them has been difficult.

“You really know little about the structure of general-type Shimura varieties,” said Ruochuan Liu of Peking University.

The André-Oort conjecture is a question about just that: What is the basic structure of Shimura varieties, which themselves underpin a lot of modern mathematics?

Special Points

Remember, varieties can live within varieties, the way the non-tangent intersection of a line and a circle creates a subvariety of two points. The André-Oort conjecture asks about varieties that live inside Shimura varieties. It does this by focusing on particular elements of Shimura varieties.

On a Shimura variety, each point represents another variety, such as an elliptic curve. Some of those curves have more symmetry than others, and those that do are represented on the Shimura variety by what mathematicians call “special points.”

The André-Oort conjecture is about how these special points are distributed. Imagine starting with a Shimura variety. Think of it as a three-dimensional shape. Next, etch a curve across its surface. This curve is a variety, though not necessarily a Shimura variety. But according to the André-Oort conjecture, if that curve is constantly running into special points, it must itself be a Shimura variety.

“It’s sort of a very clean geometric interpretation,” said Tsimerman.