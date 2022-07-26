Besicovitch’s construction took the air out of Kakeya’s question just two years after he asked it. But decades later, mathematicians devised a revised version of the problem that would prove far more bedeviling.

Widespread Emptiness

Besicovitch proved that Kakeya sets can have vanishing area, but there are ways other than area to describe the size of a shape. The sets that Besicovitch devised still contain points, and in the 1970s a revamped question arose about how efficiently those points are arranged.

This question, called the Kakeya conjecture (as distinct from the original Kakeya problem), predicts that if you have, say, little squares of fabric, and you’re trying to position them over a Kakeya set so that the squares cover the set completely, in some very precise sense you’ll need a lot of squares to complete the covering.

The extent to which points in a set are arranged in a way that makes them easier or harder to cover is captured in two closely related metrics called Hausdorff dimension and Minkowski dimension. These notions of dimension provide mathematicians with another rigorous framework in which to explore the Kakeya sets — a way of continuing to investigate them after Besicovitch proved that measuring area alone was insufficient for understanding their essential properties. The Kakeya conjecture predicts that both the Hausdorff and the Minkowski dimensions of a Kakeya set must be as large as possible. And while the exact definitions of those two measures of dimension are technical, the intuition behind the conjecture is fairly plain: To have lines going everywhere, you need a lot of something.

“You have one line in every direction, and imagine you’re trying to squish them all into something. How could it get compressed?” said Guth.

Real Problems

The Kakeya conjecture takes place in Euclidean space, where points are defined by real numbers — numbers that can have an infinitely long decimal, like 19.1777… or pi. Over time it’s become clear that these real-value coordinates are a big part of why the Kakeya conjecture is so hard to solve.

Exactly what it is about the real numbers that creates such an obstruction is not entirely clear, but some features stand out. First, the real numbers are continuous, which implies that you can’t look at them over any discrete interval without losing the ability to do arithmetic. (If you restrict yourself to an interval between 1 and 2, for example, you lose addition, because the sum of two numbers within that interval will lie outside it.) The real numbers are also uncountably infinite, which means that no matter how much you zoom in on them, you see the same thing at every scale.

“In the real numbers, things can be very close to zero without actually being zero. Somehow that is the technical crux,” said Joshua Zahl of the University of British Columbia.

The difficulty of the real numbers has motivated mathematicians to consider versions of the Kakeya conjecture that are set in smaller number systems. These might only have the whole number values 1 through 5, for example. And while these number systems don’t look much like the real numbers, they carry many of the same basic arithmetic properties — they allow addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

They are also rich enough to support the techniques from linear algebra for defining lines, and once you have lines you can ask a slightly modified version of the Kakeya conjecture: What is the minimum size of a set of points in one of these number systems such that you can construct a line in every direction? Thomas Wolff asked a question like this in 1996. Since then, mathematicians have approached it as a scaffold that could bring them closer to answering the Kakeya conjecture itself.

“The idea is [this] problem is presumably easier, and maybe you should try developing techniques for solving that to get ideas for dealing with the actual Euclidean case,” said Manik Dhar of Princeton, an author of two recent papers on the Kakeya conjecture.

Pick a Number

To define one of these small number systems you first pick a number. Maybe you choose 9, in which case your number system contains the whole numbers 1 through 9. Or maybe you choose 17, 25 or 83.

Your choice matters. In particular, whether this number (called the modulus) is prime or not prime, and what way it’s not prime, has a big effect on both the behavior of the number system and the methods that might apply to the Kakeya conjecture.