Quanta Writers and Editors Discuss Big Ideas in Science and Math

By Thomas Lin

November 21, 2018

On November 16, more than 200 readers joined writers and editors from Quanta Magazine for a panel discussion exploring the latest ideas in fundamental physics, biology and mathematics research.

From left: Thomas Lin, Natalie Wolchover, John Rennie, Kevin Hartnett and Robbert Dijkgraaf.

Why doesn’t our universe make sense? What is time? What is life? On Friday, more than 200 readers joined writers and editors from Quanta Magazine at the Simons Foundation for a wide-ranging panel discussion that examined the newest ideas in fundamental physics, biology and mathematics research, including the questions of whether our universe is “natural,” the nature of time, the origin and evolution of life, whether mathematics is invented or discovered and what role it plays in science and society. These are just some of the topics presented in Quanta’s two new books published by The MIT Press: Alice and Bob Meet the Wall of Fire and The Prime Number Conspiracy.

If you missed the event, we are making a podcast of the conversation available here (click “play” to the right) and on iTunes. A video of the event will be available soon.

PANELISTS
Robbert Dijkgraaf, director of the Institute for Advanced Study
Kevin Hartnett, senior writer at Quanta Magazine
John Rennie, deputy editor at Quanta Magazine
Natalie Wolchover, senior writer and editor at Quanta Magazine

MODERATOR
Thomas Lin, editor in chief at Quanta Magazine

PURCHASE BOOKS ON AMAZON
• The Prime Number Conspiracy
• Alice and Bob Meet the Wall of Fire

