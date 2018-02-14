One strategy would be to appoint a leader that orchestrates the swarm, but that approach is vulnerable to disruption — if the leader goes down, the whole swarm goes down. Another is to give each robot in the swarm a unique job to perform, but that’s impractical to implement on a large scale. “Individually programming 1,000 robots is basically an impossible task,” said Jeff Dusek, a researcher at Olin College of Engineering and a former member of the Self-Organizing Systems research group at Harvard, where he worked on underwater robot swarms. But “if every agent is following the same set of rules, your code is exactly the same whether you have 10 or 1,000 or 10,000 agents.”

An algorithm used to program a swarm has two properties. First, it’s distributed, meaning it runs separately on each individual particle in the system (the way each army ant carries out the same simple set of instructions based on whatever it senses about its local environment). Second, it incorporates randomness. This means that if an army ant senses, say, five other army ants right around it, maybe there’s a 20 percent chance it moves to the left and an 80 percent chance it moves to the right. Randomized algorithms contrast with deterministic algorithms, where each step is completely determined by what came before it.

Randomness might seem undesirable in an algorithm — after all, when you implement a procedure you’d typically like certainty about the outcome. But randomness also conveys some surprising performance advantages that, among other things, make randomized algorithms well-suited for application to smarticle swarms.

Random Guarantees

In 2015, Goldman and Randall were discussing the possibility of finding rules that would lead Goldman’s smarticles to act coherently as a group. Randall realized that the swarm behaviors Goldman was after were similar to the behavior of idealized particle systems studied in computer science.

“I was like, ‘I know exactly what’s going on,’” Randall said.

For Randall, the smarticles’ behavior resembled emergent phenomena modeled by computer scientists in many other contexts. One of the most famous examples is how segregated neighborhoods form. In the late 1960s, the economist Thomas Schelling wanted to understand how housing segregation takes hold in the absence of any centralized power sorting people into neighborhoods by skin color. He imagined a hypothetical person looking at his neighbors and deciding to move elsewhere based on how many of them looked like him. When the person moved, Schelling transported him to a random spot in the housing grid where he repeated the algorithmic process of observing his neighbors and deciding whether to stay or go. Schelling discovered that, according to his rules, residential segregation is virtually guaranteed to take hold, even if individuals prefer to live in diverse neighborhoods.

Randall realized that smarticles in a swarm resemble people in the Schelling model. In both cases, individuals have to make decisions without knowing their global position (they only know what they can see around them). And in Schelling’s model the decisions can be made with an element of randomness — if your neighbors look different from you, maybe there’s a high probability you move, but also some small probability you choose to stay put.

In 2016, Randall and her collaborators published a paper that imagined idealized particles living on a grid and deciding whether to move or stay put based on how many other particles they observed around them. The decision making was probabilistic — particles would essentially “roll” a weighted die every time they had to make a choice. Randall and her co-authors proved that if they weighted the die correctly, they were guaranteed to end up with a compressed swarm (in the same way Schelling could have proved that if he set individuals’ tolerance for diversity at the right level, segregation was unavoidable). By adjusting parameters in the algorithm, they could also guarantee that a particle swarm would move to an expanded state.

The randomness in the algorithm helps particles in a swarm avoid getting stuck in locally compressed states, where lots of isolated subgroups are clustered together but the swarm as a whole isn’t compressed. The randomness ensures that if smarticles end up in small compressed groups, there’s a chance individuals will still decide to move to a new location, keeping the process alive until an overall compressed state is reached. (It takes just a little randomness to nudge particles out of locally compressed states — it takes a lot more to nudge them out of a globally compressed state.)

Into the World

Proving that particles in a theoretical world can run a simple algorithm and achieve specific swarm behaviors is one thing. Actually implementing the algorithm in cheap, faulty, real-life smarticles clanking around in a box is another.

“Our theory collaborators are coming up with ways to program these things, but we’re just in the beginning and we can’t yet say these schemes have been transferred directly,” Goldman said.

One problem has been to get the smarticles to move as a group. At first, if the researchers packed smarticles into a confined space, the ensemble would just stagger around randomly.

But one day the physicists were observing this chaotic motion when the battery died in one of the smarticles. Goldman and his collaborators noticed that the swarm suddenly started moving in the direction of the inactive unit. The researchers reported this inadvertent finding to their computer science collaborators, who seized on the clue. The work led to the recent development of the algorithm that will always get an idealized swarm to move in a specified direction.

Little by little, the computer science experiments and the physical ones are moving closer together. The researchers hope to eventually prove theoretically that a basic algorithm, implemented in a distributed way in a large collection of small, cheap robots, is guaranteed to produce a specified swarm behavior.

“We’d like to move to a point where it’s not that batteries died and we found a phenomenon,” Daymude said. “We’d like it to be more intentional.”