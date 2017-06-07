Sylvia Earle Is Not Done Exploring

“I can forgive them from 1,000 years ago, or 500 years ago, or even just 50 years ago. They did not understand the impact they were having on the ocean,” Sylvia Earle said to the crowd. “But there’s no excuse anymore. The knowledge is there.”

Her audience hung on every word — partly in sympathy with her commitment to protecting the marine environment, but also undoubtedly out of admiration for Earle, an explorer and marine biologist whose half-century career of pioneering work has turned her into one of today’s most celebrated figures in oceanographic science. If the knowledge of the effects of human activity on the ocean is there as she said, it’s because she did a lot to help establish it.

During more than 100 scientific expeditions, Earle spent upward of 7,000 hours underwater (that’s the equivalent of her having submerged at midnight on New Year’s Eve and resurfaced in late October). Among her accomplishments, she is a former chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a National Geographic explorer-in-residence and the founder of Mission Blue, an organization that has created a global network of marine protected areas.

Now in her early 80s, Earle is still a captivating speaker, as she demonstrated this past Saturday afternoon during the World Science Festival in New York City, with a keynote address at the Fifth Avenue headquarters of the philanthropic Simons Foundation. (Disclosure: Quanta Magazine is an editorially independent publication of the Simons Foundation.) Earle spoke about the immense wonder and beauty of marine life, and reflected both on how much science had learned about the ocean’s secrets and on how much more there is still to learn. She emphasized the importance of continuing to investigate the oceans and their myriad life-forms to inform how we can better manage them (and draw on them as resources) in the future.

During the question-and-answer period at the end of her talk and backstage afterward, I spoke with Earle about the state of basic research in the marine sciences. How much is understood about the dynamics of marine ecosystems, either at a local or global level?

Not enough, according to Earle. Much of the funding for studying ecosystems has been directed at fisheries research, she said, because “the presumption has been that our job is to maximize use” of the oceans and their contents. “The idea that fish have a value alive that may transcend the value of fish dead? Or that a lobster has a value to a coral reef beyond its value of being delicious to us?” Those ideas for the most part weren’t being considered, she said.

The folly of learning too late about how natural ecosystems work carries consequences, she argued, because of irreparable damage we cause in the interim. “Fish that we take from the sea, we now know, can be 100 years old. And they may not [sexually] mature until they’re 30 years old.” She cited the extreme example of the immense Greenland shark, which researchers learned only last summer can live for 400 or more years and do not start to reproduce until they are about 150. There’s no way of knowing how many other species humans might deplete from the seas faster than they can replace themselves. Earle is not opposed to using fish and other marine organisms as sources of food or products, but adds: “We need to be really careful about how much disruption we cause.”