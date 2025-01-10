The Physicist Decoding the Nonbinary Nature of the Subatomic World

Many discoveries in physics flow from theory to experiment. Albert Einstein theorized that mass bends the fabric of space-time, and then Arthur Eddington observed the effects of this bending during a solar eclipse. Likewise, Peter Higgs first proposed the existence of the Higgs boson; nearly 50 years later, the particle was discovered at the Large Hadron Collider.

Hadronization is different. It’s the process by which elementary particles called quarks and gluons join together to form protons and neutrons — the components of atoms. No current theory can accurately describe how or why hadronization occurs.

“This is really the opposite of the norm,” says Rithya Kunnawalkam Elayavalli, a high-energy nuclear physicist at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kunnawalkam Elayavalli spends their days observing hadronization and trying to formulate a theory that explains it. They’re part of the Sphenix and STAR experiments at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) in New York, as well as a member of the CMS experiment at CERN near Geneva. Their research studies the behavior of quarks and gluons in the aftermath of collisions, during the sub-millisecond time span in which these particles move freely before they hadronize anew.

These experiments have revealed details about the structure of quarks and gluons in that interim state, as well as the timing of hadronization. Still, Kunnawalkam Elayavalli finds it frustrating to watch without understanding even more.

The quantum realm defies binaries — gluons especially so. These elementary entities can have three different charges in multiple configurations. And they must exist in sets that bring these charges into balance. To Kunnawalkam Elayavalli, it’s similar to holding the multiplicity of genders they experience as a nonbinary person.

Kunnawalkam Elayavalli in their office on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. Emily April Allen for Quanta Magazine

Quanta Magazine caught up with them to discuss the mysteries of binary-bending nuclear physics, alongside their experience being transgender — in Tennessee, no less, where anti-trans legislation is some of the most regressive in the country — while doing natural science. The interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

What do we understand about quarks and gluons?

At the Big Bang, there must have been a form of matter that existed, this primordial matter made of quarks and gluons before they converted to hadrons. The best understanding of quarks and gluons that we know comes from the theory of quantum chromodynamics, which was developed in the 1970s. We call it “chromo” because we introduced this new concept called color charge. Quarks and gluons can have three different charges, and physicists named those three things red, blue and green. You also can have antiquarks, which means you have anti-colors: anti-red, anti-blue and anti-green.

Just so I am clear, this has nothing to do with color as we know it?

There is no real connection. We needed something that came in threes that when added together becomes a zero quantity. Color was a reasonable term to use. With light, when you combine red, blue and green together, you get white light, which is neutral. And if you combine a color and its anti-color, you also get white. Similarly, quarks and gluons by themselves carry color charges, and all the hadrons are color-neutral combinations of those quarks and gluons. Everything we see in the world is color neutral.

But to make things complicated, gluons have multiple color charges; one color is going this way, the other color is going that way. Quarks have three color charges. Gluons have two color charges.