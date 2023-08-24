Onstage at NYU’s Skirball Center, following interludes of rock music, a rap performance on consciousness and the presentation of the results, the neuroscientist conceded the bet to the philosopher: The neural correlates of consciousness had not yet been nailed down.

Nevertheless, Koch proclaimed, “It’s a victory for science.”

But was it? The event has received mixed reviews. Some researchers point to the failure to meaningfully test the differences between the two theories. Others highlight the success of the project in driving consciousness science forward, both by delivering large, novel, skillfully executed data sets and by inspiring other contestants to engage in their own adversarial collaborations.

The Correlates of Consciousness

When Crick and Koch published their landmark paper “Towards a Neurobiological Theory of Consciousness” in 1990, their aim was to place consciousness — for 2,000 years the stomping ground of philosophers— onto a scientific footing. Consciousness in its entirety, they argued, was too broad and controversial a concept to serve as a starting point.

Instead, they focused on one scientifically tractable aspect of it: visual perception, which involves becoming conscious of seeing, for instance, the color red. The scientific goal was to find the circuitry that correlated with that experience, or, as they put it, the “neural correlates of consciousness.”

Decoding the first stages of visual perception had already proved a fertile ground for science. Patterns of light falling on the retina send signals to the visual cortex in the back of the brain. There, upwards of 12 distinct neural modules process the signals corresponding to edges, color and movement in the images. Their output combines to build up a final dynamic picture of what we consciously see.

What clinched the usefulness of visual perception for Crick and Koch was that the final link in that chain — consciousness — could be detached from the rest. Since the 1970s, neuroscientists have known of people with “blindsight” who have no experience of vision because of damage to their brain, yet who can navigate a room without bumping into obstacles. While they retain the ability to process an image, they’re missing the ability to be conscious of it.

All of us can experience a form of this disconnection. Consider the well-known optical illusion that can be perceived as either a vase or two faces in profile. At any moment we can see it only as one or the other. Something in how our brain processes perceptions prevents us from being conscious of both simultaneously.

Experimental psychologists can take advantage of that quirk through the phenomenon of binocular rivalry. Our brain normally has no trouble combining the slightly different, overlapping images it receives from the left and right eyes. But if the images are very different, instead of merging, they become rivals: First one image dominates our perception, then the other. When the neuroscientist Nikos Logothetis of the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics described binocular rivalry in 1996, Crick was so excited, he proclaimed that neural correlates of consciousness would be found by the end of the 20th century. (Similar enthusiasm led to Koch’s bet with Chalmers.)

Over the last two decades, ever more sophisticated brain scanners have monitored test subjects as their perceptions were manipulated during studies of consciousness. Trickles of data have become cascades, yet rather than being washed away, theories of consciousness have multiplied.

A broad division among these many theories is that some of them, like GNWT, require the participation of the parts of the brain that enable cognition, where we “think,” while IIT and others claim that the neural correlates depend on brain areas involved in perception, where we “sense.” The ideas are often casually described as “front-of-the-brain” theories versus “back-of-the-brain” theories (though the actual anatomical distinction is less cut and dried than that). This intriguing bifurcation echoes old philosophical disagreements over whether consciousness is about thinking, as in Descartes’ “I think, therefore I am,” or about “not thinking,” as in the state experienced by a meditating yogi.

To the neuroscientist Stanislas Dehaene of the Collège de France, the chief architect of GNWT, thinking is a core part of the conscious state. Referring to IIT, he told me, “It’s a big difference between our theories. I don’t believe in purified consciousness.”

GNWT maintains that a tiny subset of the information we constantly process unconsciously is selected to pass through a bottleneck into a conscious “workspace.” There, the information is integrated and broadcast to other brain areas to make it globally available for decision-making and learning. “The ‘workspace’ is there for a function,” Dehaene said. Because decision-making and learning are responsibilities of the prefrontal cortex, the front of the brain is deemed crucial for consciousness.

The germ of the idea was originally proposed in 1988 by the psychologist Bernard Baars, now at the Society for Mind Brain Sciences, who saw an analogy to the “blackboard” of early artificial intelligence system architectures where independent programs shared information. Dehaene then tied that conceptual template to the findings of cutting-edge neuroscience and used computational models to develop GNWT.

IIT makes no analogies to AI architecture. Giulio Tononi, a neuroscientist and psychiatrist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, developed the theory by starting with five axioms about consciousness: It is intrinsic to the entity who has it; its composition is structured; it is information-rich; it is integrated rather than reducible to components; and it is exclusive of other experiences. He then developed mathematical descriptions to fit those axioms. To Tononi and other IIT theorists, the neural structure most consistent with those mathematical descriptors is a gridlike architecture associated with sensory regions, which they’ve dubbed the “hot zone.”

But GNWT and IIT are only two of the theories that locate key elements of consciousness at opposite poles of the brain. There are other cognitive, front-of-the-brain concepts including several higher-order theories (HOTs) and active inference theory, and a variety of sensory, back-of-the-brain concepts such as the closely related first-order theories and localist theories.

Eliminating some of them by testing their predictions against data from living brains might seem like simplicity itself. Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be true.

Finding What They Look For

For years, researchers devised clever experiments in which test subjects reported when they became conscious of an object while psychological tricks or illusions were used to distract them. Those results often showed that the moment of conscious perception correlated with activity in the prefrontal cortex, favoring something like a GNWT or other front-of-the-brain explanation. But philosophers and experimenters began complaining that those studies could be measuring the neural activity associated with the task of reporting rather than the consciousness itself.

“No-report” paradigms were therefore developed as a workaround. A popular one involved binocular rivalry. If a leftward-moving face is shown to a test subject’s left eye and a rightward-moving house to their right eye, their conscious perception will flip between the two images. Researchers can identify the perceived image without a report by tracking which way the eyes are moving. Data at the time suggested that in these no-report paradigms, the signal for conscious perception localized to the back of the brain.

Yet theorists were rarely persuaded by any of the experiments and data. In a 2016 review, the IIT camp dismissed the report-based experiments as methodologically flawed. The debate continued in 2017 with dueling articles in the Journal of Neuroscience. In one of them, Hakwan Lau, now at the Riken Center for Brain Science in Japan, and his colleagues offered the riposte that no-report paradigms were themselves rife with confounding variables.

A further complication was that the experimental results depended on the type of brain recording technique used. That’s not surprising since each technology provides a different lens into the brain. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), for instance, tracks blood flow and offers good spatial resolution but is too sluggish to keep up with the pace of chatter among the neurons. Magnetoencephalography (MEG), on the other hand, tracks brain chatter but has poorer spatial resolution. It also makes a difference whether researchers are measuring signal strength in specific locations of the brain or analyzing patterns over wider areas.

The upshot was that despite the wealth of experimental data gathered to study the correlates of consciousness, the uncertainties gave theorists room to claim that the data supported their preferred explanations.