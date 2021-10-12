Tell me how the observing program you’re leading will attempt to do this.

It’s designed to figure out whether an atmosphere is present on a planet around the TRAPPIST-1 system, a star system 40 light-years away that’s famous for having seven roughly Earth-size planets. We can’t spatially separate the planet and star; they’re too close together. We only see the sum total of the brightness of the star and the planet. But I’m observing the planet when it passes behind the star, when the light shining from the planet is blocked. By measuring the change in total brightness, we can figure out how bright the planet is, which tells us its temperature.

The temperature is really sensitive to whether an atmosphere is there or not. If you have a thick atmosphere, it’s really good at transporting heat from the hot, illuminated side of the planet to the dark night side. If you have no atmosphere, all of this starlight hits just one hemisphere and you would measure a really hot day side. Whereas a cooler day side suggests an atmosphere is there.

It sounds tricky.

We’re looking for variations in the brightness of the star at the level of 100 parts per million. Every photon is precious because we’re pushing to such small signals.

Will you be able to say anything about what the atmosphere is made of?

If we learn that some atmosphere is present, the next step would be to figure out what it’s made of. With JWST, so long as the atmospheres are not too cloudy, we can observe their spectra. By observing starlight passing directly through the atmosphere we’ll be able to say whether it has water or methane or carbon dioxide in it. But we won’t be able to detect biosignatures, which are observable properties of a planet that can only be explained by the presence of life.

Why not?

The holy grail biosignature is chemistry that is out of equilibrium. For example, on Earth we have both oxygen and methane in the atmosphere. Normally, if you put those two gases together in the lab they would react with each other and form carbon dioxide and water. So the fact that we see both of those at the same time means that they must be constantly produced by something, and that something on Earth is life.

There is no planet known where JWST will have the sensitivity required to detect biosignatures like this. Oxygen is really challenging to detect because the features are small compared to other molecules. For observable planets that are in the habitable zone of their stars, even if there is much more oxygen than is present on Earth, we would still need dozens of transits of the planet in front of the star to detect it. Any added difficulty, like clouds in the atmosphere or instrumental noise from JWST, would make it prohibitive. We would basically need to get lucky in every possible aspect to have a prayer of seeing oxygen, and in my experience exoplanets are always tougher than expected.

That said, I’m really optimistic that we’ll see some of the easier-to-observe molecules, particularly carbon dioxide. While that isn’t a biosignature, it’s still an important piece of the puzzle of habitability.

How can we determine if alien life exists on exoplanets?

To answer a question as complicated as “Is there life there?” we need a big sample of planets to work with. A number of next-generation space missions are under discussion which are designed to directly take a picture of Earth-like planets. I believe that is what we need to do. But it’s also really, really difficult. This is kind of a career goal for me.

What’s your gut feeling about the existence of alien life?

I’m an optimist. To be in this field, you have to be. I’m certain that there is life out there somewhere. We already know that Earth is not that special, that there are loads of other planets that are the same temperature and size. And we also know that water is really, really common. Everywhere on Earth where we find water, we also find life. It’s an excellent solvent. We also know that life arose very quickly on Earth. Not long after the ocean stopped boiling and there was liquid water, you find the first fossil evidence of life. To me that is a sign that if you have the right ingredients and you wait long enough, you’ll end up with living beings.

Your other observing program with JWST will look for volcanic activity. Why is that worth looking for?

Volcanic activity is a good signpost for plate tectonics, and plate tectonics are thought to be a crucial ingredient for life on Earth. As the plates are subducted back into the Earth’s interior, you can remove carbon from the atmosphere. That’s what prevented the Earth from becoming a runaway greenhouse, like Venus did.

Securing observing time with this telescope must have been extremely competitive. Why do you think your observing programs were picked?

I was a little bit surprised that these were picked, because they were the most technically challenging of all the proposals I submitted. But there’s so much excitement about Earth-size planets that I think they were willing to do an observation that’s more ambitious. It’s a high-risk, high-reward type of observation.

I’d like to see more risk-taking, because we just don’t know what exoplanets are like at all. Probably all the models are wrong. I’m in favor of looking at the best planets that are out there, those with the largest signal, and seeing what we see. There’s no guarantee that we’ll find anything interesting. But many of the most exciting discoveries have been surprises, and if you don’t take risks, you won’t find surprises.