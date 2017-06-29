Can Microbes Encourage Altruism?

To explore this question in depth, the Tel Aviv group created both a mathematical model and a computer simulation that analyzed interactions among members of a population over hundreds (and in some cases, thousands) of generations. The model assumed that altruistic members incurred some fitness cost when they interacted with others, while the recipients of altruistic acts benefited. The definition of altruism the study uses is broad, Lewin-Epstein says, with costs to the giver that can range from minor to a high degree of self-sacrifice.

The researchers then pitted two types of virtual microbes against each other in the simulation. One microbe promoted altruism in its hosts, while the second did not. In each generation, individuals interacted in ways that allowed both types of microbes to pass from one host to the next, and each individual’s microbes were then transmitted to its offspring. Over the generations, microbes that encouraged altruism in their hosts out-competed their rivals when both passed from one host to another and were subsequently passed from parent to child. This was true even when the population of “pro-altruism” microbes was very small at the outset. Pro-altruism microbe recipients were fitter in that they had benefited from another host’s generosity, meaning they were more likely to produce offspring carrying the same microbe.

By the end of the simulation, the host population consisted mostly of individuals carrying the altruism-promoting microbe — in some scenarios, 100 percent of hosts ended up with the microbe. That outcome led to the sustained expression of altruistic behavior within the population. A stable level of altruism persisted even when there were selfish hosts in the mix that refused to reciprocate. The mathematical models and simulations also demonstrated that microbe-transmitted altruism ultimately became more stable within a host population than selflessness that had genetic origins.

“Previous works considered altruism only from the perspective of the host,” Hadany said. “Where classical models would explain the evolution of altruism under some circumstances, this [could explain the] evolution of altruism under wider conditions.” Andrew Moeller, an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who studies gut microbiomes, said the findings warrant further study. “Microbes can influence the behaviors of animal hosts, so it is not outside the realm of possibility that microbes could promote altruistic behaviors.”

Some studies have explored the means by which microbes might control hosts’ brain function and social behavior. For example, Elaine Hsiao, a biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, recently observed that microbes in a healthy colon drive intestinal cells to produce the neurotransmitter serotonin, which then circulates in the blood. Serotonin affects intestinal muscle tone, but it is also the neurotransmitter on which drugs like Prozac act to relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression.

And according to various animal studies, gut flora alter neural and endocrine function in ways that alter hosts’ social interactions. In a 2014 study at McMaster University, an animal behavior student, Isvarya Venu, discovered that fruit fly larvae are attracted to airborne chemicals released by the bacteria in their guts; the appealing scent may draw the larvae toward one another. (This manipulation could benefit the bacteria by bringing them closer to new potential hosts.) The connection between a host’s microbiome composition and its resulting behavior is known as the “microbiota-gut-brain axis.” It’s possible, then — though not yet proved — that microbe-produced compounds could influence neural processes that give rise to generous impulses.

Another question raised in the Nature Communications paper is whether the presence of altruism-promoting microbes could kick off an evolutionary arms race between microbes and their hosts. It might be in the hosts’ best interest, after all, to resist being manipulated by the microbes: Such resistance would mean hosts could keep more resources for themselves, increasing their odds of survival. “If the host has a mutation that makes it resistant to the manipulation of the microbe, the host could start behaving less altruistically,” Hadany said.

Yet microbes could respond, she added, by finding new ways to manipulate hosts — or even by striking a win-win deal with them: “A new microbe could evolve, this microbe could spread in the population, and while the microbe benefits, the host also benefits.” But regardless of which one benefits more, microbes usually have an edge on their hosts in one major area, she said: “There are many more microbe generations, [so] the microbes have an evolutionary advantage.”

If Hadany and Lewin-Epstein’s theory holds up, it could have a profound impact on how we approach medical interventions that affect gut microbes. If microbes influence social behaviors such as altruism, doing things that change our microbial balance — such as taking antibiotics or probiotics — could potentially reshape how we treat one another by weakening or strengthening the manipulations that are part of our normal behavior. What would happen, for instance, if one group of subjects was given heavy doses of antibiotics and another group was left untreated? Would the treated group, now rid of microbial manipulators, act more selfishly than the untreated one?

Early experimental results point to at least some connection between antibiotic use and social behavior. When Bienenstock exposed mice to low-dose antibiotics in utero and soon after birth , the treated mice showed lower levels of sociability and higher levels of aggression than mice in a control group — results Bienenstock reported in April 2017. Further studies need to be done to confirm causation, Bienenstock noted, since it’s possible the results could be due to the antibiotics’ direct influence on the brain or other effects they may have on development. But “the very good chance is that this is an effect on the [gut] bacteria, which are producing materials which in turn are needed by the brain,” Bienenstock said. When these biological building blocks are in short supply, he believes, the brain’s normal social programs do not function optimally — which could, at least in theory, give rise to more selfish individuals.

But although Bienenstock and his colleagues have looked at how antibiotic use affects mice’s social savvy, they have not assessed how antibiotics might specifically affect altruistic behaviors. One logical next step, says Arnon Lotem, a behavioral ecologist at Tel Aviv University, is to create an experiment that assesses whether animals that receive antibiotics show higher or lower levels of helping behaviors. (Lotem is not involved in Lewin-Epstein and Hadany’s research.) The study could be run on subjects of various ages to determine whether a potential “selfishness effect” is strongest during certain phases of life. “Maybe nothing will happen — it will just end up as a nice idea that will turn out not to be correct,” Lotem said. But if the theory is correct, he added, “it will be amazing.”

Hadany and her colleagues are in the process of testing their theory in the lab by evaluating how antibiotics affect the behavior of social insects. “Our general prediction of the model is that treatment that dramatically alters the microbiome might lower [the] tendency for altruistic behavior,” Hadany said. She also speculates that interspecies transmission of microbes — from dogs to humans, say, or the other way around — could affect interspecies altruism, another prediction that could be tested using animal models.

If our fundamental decisions about how to relate to others are guided by an unseen microbial cabal, future findings will add depth and complexity to our understanding of generosity. Bienenstock points out that proving the existence of microbial influences on host behavior could upend basic assumptions about the control we have over our thoughts and actions. “Each unitary organism is associated with bacteria, viruses and so on,” he said. “You can’t look at the altruism without looking at the host.” Hadany said her research has transformed her conception of free will. “Any behavior — I’m now thinking, ‘Is it me, or is it my microbes?’”