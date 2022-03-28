In one round of experiments, a glitch in the maze opened up a shortcut to the source of LPA. “We watched in amazement, really, as we loaded all these cells in and they instantly saw the shortcut,” Insall said. Cells snuck through, like shoppers taking the shortcuts at Ikea that spare them a trip through the sofa section, he added.

“This alternative mechanism for guiding cells … confers incredible ability onto these cells,” said Darren Gilmour, a professor of molecular life sciences at the University of Zurich. Self-generated gradients explain cell movements that can’t be explained otherwise. “Wherever there is a signal, the cells can sculpt it to keep moving directionally,” he added. “It’s just such an elegant mechanism.”

Self-generated gradients have now made sense of perplexing behavior in cancer cells, fish embryos, immune cells, bacteria, slime mold, and more — and findings are accumulating rapidly. “People are opening their eyes, and it’s now seen everywhere, suddenly,” said Jonna Alanko, a postdoc at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria. “I’m pretty sure that this is only the tip of the iceberg.”

Insall expects that while simple gradients are still part of the picture, most chemically guided cell migration uses self-generated gradients. “We find examples wherever we look for them,” he said.

A Moving Soft Spot

Much of the research to date on self-generated gradients has looked at chemical signals, but cells can create gradients in other physical attributes, too, including mechanical properties. The recent paper analyzing migrating neural crest cells revealed a self-generated gradient of stiffness, to the authors’ surprise.

To grasp how neural crest cells navigate, Adam Shellard of University College London tested the rigidity of their surroundings. He meticulously probed the tissues within frog embryos that measured only a millimeter across. Pressing here and there to record stiffness levels, he noticed a gradient with one softer area amid more rigid tissues. Intriguingly, the soft spot didn’t stay still. More experiments revealed that the migrating neural crest cells were softening the extracellular matrix, or protein scaffolding around neighboring cells, as they traveled.

But even though the neural crest cells cause this softening in their surroundings, they don’t want to stay in it — they respond by shifting to the stiffer areas up ahead. Perhaps the cells do so because, by analogy, it’s easier to walk on pavement than sand, explained Roberto Mayor of University College London, the other author of the study.

The researchers already knew that the “placode” cells in front of the migrating cells produces a chemical attractant to help draw the cells forward. These placode cells are repelled by the touch of the neural crest cells, so they run in the opposite direction. The newly discovered mechanical gradient works in tandem with the chemical cues to drive the migration of the neural crest cells forward by a “chase and run” mechanism.

“No one thought it could really be true, or thought there was a means for that to work, but it seems to be,” Shellard said.

When Insall read the paper, it made perfect sense to him. “It’s very satisfying. You figure, ‘yes, that must happen,’” he said.

The idea is catching on. Once the paper was published, Mayor’s inbox was flooded with messages from other researchers about the same kind of mechanism that seemed to be at work in embryos, immune cells and cancer. Self-generated stiffness gradients will turn out to be common, Mayor predicted. “There are many papers coming out very soon that will show this.”

How Gradients Even Out Irregularities

Some researchers have been sussing out the reasons self-generated gradients work so well and are so impressively resilient to disruptions.

Research led by Sujit Datta, an assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at Princeton University, has illustrated just how robust self-generated gradients can be. In a recent paper in eLife, Datta’s team 3D-printed squiggles of E. coli into gels — “basically like ball pits for cells,” he said. No matter how squiggly the lines were, the migrating cells always smoothed out into an even band as they spread outward into the gel.

Self-generated gradients explained why. The bacteria atop the “hills” of the squiggles were closer to a region of gel filled with nutrients, and that abundance saturated their sensors. They didn’t begin to spread outward until after they broke down all the local nutrients and could sense which way to go for more. In the “valleys” of the squiggles, however, the bacteria had fewer nutrients nearby. They were able to set their course and take off earlier. This headstart let them catch up to the bacteria already on the top of the hills, which flattened out the advancing front of the migrating cells.

Datta observed in a preprint (now in press at Physical Review Letters) that this same principle may be true for other kinds of gradients as well — including the stiffness gradient Mayor and Shellard mapped in frog embryos. Different gradients are likely to withstand these disruptions, too. The gradients may help to smooth out important processes in development and healing so that they are not easily thrown off by disruptions.

Insall speculates that the robustness of self-generated gradients could affect the prospects for some proposed cancer therapies. He thinks that treatments aiming to curb cancer by impeding the self-generated gradients it follows through the body are unlikely to succeed: They might delay its spread but the cells are too likely to reestablish the gradients. But flipping this strategy on its head might work better: Treatments could establish competing gradients so that cells spread to destinations in the body where they might be less harmful and more vulnerable.

The concept of self-generated gradients is not significant just because it explains the abilities of cells on the move. Biologists sometimes think about cells as though their behavior were predetermined by their genes, according to Darren Gilmour, a professor of molecular life sciences at the University of Zurich. But the new navigational discoveries show that groups of cells are less like soldiers following precise orders and more like soccer players. “When the ball comes to them, what do they do?” he asked: They make decisions on the fly and adapt to changing surroundings.

“We’re realizing that there’s a lot more control at the level of the cells,” Gilmour said. “And they make the decisions together.”