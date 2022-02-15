Mathematicians often work together when they’re searching for insight into a hard problem. It’s a kind of freewheeling collaborative process that seems to require a uniquely human touch.

But in two new results, the role of human collaborator has been replaced in part by a machine. The papers were completed at the end of November and summarized in a recent Nature article.

“The things that I love about mathematics are its intuitive and creative aspects,” said Geordie Williamson, a mathematician at the University of Sydney and co-author of one of the papers. “The [machine learning] models were supporting that in a way that I hadn’t felt from computers before.”

Two separate groups of mathematicians worked alongside DeepMind, a branch of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, dedicated to the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

András Juhász and Marc Lackenby of the University of Oxford taught DeepMind’s machine learning models to look for patterns in geometric objects called knots. The models detected connections that Juhász and Lackenby elaborated to bridge two areas of knot theory that mathematicians had long speculated should be related. In separate work, Williamson used machine learning to refine an old conjecture that connects graphs and polynomials.

Computers have aided in mathematical research for years, as proof assistants that make sure the logical steps in a proof really work and as brute force tools that can chew through huge amounts of data to search for counterexamples to conjectures.

The new work represents a different form of human-machine collaboration. It demonstrates that by selectively incorporating machine learning into the generative phase of research, mathematicians can uncover leads that might have been hard to find without machine assistance.

“The most amazing thing about this work — and it really is a big breakthrough — is the fact that all the pieces came together and that these people worked as a team,” said Radmila Sazdanovic of North Carolina State University. “It’s a truly transdisciplinary collaboration.”

Some observers, however, view the collaboration as less of a sea change in the way mathematical research is conducted. While the computers pointed the mathematicians toward a range of possible relationships, the mathematicians themselves needed to identify the ones worth exploring.

“All the hard work was done by the human mathematicians,” wrote Ernest Davis, a computer scientist at New York University, in an email.

Patterns in Data

Machine learning predicts outputs from inputs: Feed a model health data and it will output a diagnosis; show it an image of an animal and it will reply with the name of the species.

This is often done using a machine learning approach called supervised learning in which researchers essentially teach the computer to make predictions by giving it many examples.

For instance, imagine you want to teach a model to identify whether an image contains a cat or a dog. Researchers start by feeding the model many examples of each animal. Based on that training data, the computer constructs an extremely complicated mathematical function, which is essentially a machine for making predictions. Once the predictive function is established, researchers show the model a new image, and it will respond with the probability that the image is a cat or a dog.

To make supervised learning useful as a research tool, mathematicians had to find the right questions for DeepMind to tackle. They needed problems that involved mathematical objects for which a lot of training data was available — a criterion that many mathematical investigations don’t meet.

They also needed to find a way to take advantage of DeepMind’s powerful ability to perceive hidden connections, while also navigating its significant limitations as a collaborator. Often, machine learning works as a black box, producing outputs from inputs according to rules that human beings can’t decipher.

“[The computer] could see really unusual things, but also struggled to explain very effectively,” said Alex Davies, a researcher at DeepMind.

The mathematicians weren’t looking for DeepMind to merely output correct answers. To really advance the field they needed to also know why the connections held — a step that the computer couldn’t take.

Bridging Invariants

In 2018, Williamson and Demis Hassabis, the CEO and co-founder of DeepMind, were both elected as fellows of the Royal Society, a British organization of distinguished scientists. During a coffee break at the admissions ceremony, they discovered a mutual interest.

“I’d thought a little bit about how machine learning could help mathematics, and he’d thought a lot about it,” said Williamson. “We just kind of bounced ideas off each other.”

They decided that a branch of mathematics known as knot theory would be the ideal testing ground for a human-computer collaboration. It involves mathematical objects called knots, which you can think of as tangled loops of string. Knot theory fits the requirements for machine learning because it has abundant data — there are many millions of relatively simple knots — and because many properties of knots can be easily computed using existing software.

Williamson suggested that DeepMind contact Lackenby, an established knot theorist, to find a specific problem to work on.