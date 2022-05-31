A wind tunnel is a single-minded machine; it simulates aerodynamics. Researchers like McMahon are after an apparatus that can learn to do anything — a system that can adapt its behavior through trial and error to acquire any new ability, such as classifying handwritten digits or distinguishing one spoken vowel from another. Recent work has shown that physical systems like waves of light, networks of superconductors and branching streams of electrons can all learn.

“We are reinventing not just the hardware,” said Benjamin Scellier, a mathematician at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich in Switzerland who helped design a new physical learning algorithm, but “also the whole computing paradigm.”

Learning to Think

Learning is an exotic process; until about a decade ago, brains were the only systems that did it well. It was the structure of the brain that loosely inspired computer scientists to design deep neural networks, now the most popular artificial learning models.

A deep neural network is a computer program that learns through practice. The network can be thought of as a grid: Layers of nodes called neurons, which store values, are connected to neurons in adjacent layers by lines, or “synapses.” Initially, these synapses are just random numbers known as “weights.”

When you want the network to read a digit — 4, say — you make the first layer of neurons represent a raw image of the 4, perhaps storing the shade of each pixel as a value in a corresponding neuron. Then the network “thinks,” moving layer by layer, multiplying the neuron values by the synaptic weights to populate the next layer of neurons. The neuron with the highest value in the final layer indicates the network’s answer. If it’s the second neuron, for instance, the network guesses that it saw a 2.

To teach the network to make smarter guesses, a learning algorithm works backward. After each trial, it calculates the difference between the guess and the correct answer (which, in our example, would be represented by a high value for the fourth neuron in the final layer and low values elsewhere). Then an algorithm steps back through the network layer by layer, calculating how to tweak the weights in order to get the values of the final neurons to rise or fall as needed. This procedure, known as backpropagation, lies at the heart of deep learning.

Through many guess-and-tweak repetitions, backpropagation guides the weights to a configuration of numbers that will, through a cascade of multiplications initiated by an image, spit out the digit written there.

But compared to whatever goes on in the brain, the digitized version of learning that happens in artificial neural networks looks dramatically inefficient. On less than 2,000 calories a day, a human child learns to talk, read, play games, and much more in a few years. On such a restricted energy diet, the groundbreaking GPT-3, a neural network capable of fluent conversation, would have taken a millennium to learn to chat.

From a physicist’s perspective, a large digital neural network is simply trying to do too much math. Today’s biggest behemoths must record and manipulate more than half a trillion numbers. The universe, meanwhile, constantly pulls off tasks far beyond the limits of computers’ meager bookkeeping abilities. A room might have trillions of trillions of air molecules bouncing around; that’s an impossible number of moving pieces for a computer to track in a full-fledged simulation of collisions, but the air itself has no trouble deciding how to behave from moment to moment.

The challenge is to build physical systems that can naturally pull off both of the processes needed for AI — the “thinking” involved in (say) classifying an image, and the “learning” needed to classify such images correctly. A system that mastered both tasks would leverage the universe’s ability to act mathematically without actually doing math.

“We never compute 3.532 times 1.567 or something,” Scellier said. “It’s done, but implicitly, just by the laws of physics directly.”

The Thinking Part

McMahon and his collaborators have made progress on the “thinking” half of the puzzle.

While setting up his lab at Cornell in the final months of the pre-pandemic world, McMahon mulled over a curious finding. For years, the top-performing image-recognition neural networks had been getting ever deeper. That is, networks with more layers were better able to take in a bunch of pixels and put out a label, such as “poodle.” The trend inspired mathematicians to study the transformation (from pixels to “poodle”) that the networks were achieving, and in 2017 several groups proposed that the networks were acting like approximate versions of a smooth mathematical function. In math, a function turns an input (often a position along the x-axis) into an output (the y-value, or height, of a curve at that position). In a specific type of neural network, more layers do better because the function is less jagged, moving closer to some ideal curve.

The research got McMahon thinking. Perhaps with a smoothly changing physical system, one could sidestep the blockiness inherent in the digital approach.

The trick was to find a way to domesticate a complicated system — to adapt its behavior with training. McMahon and collaborators chose the titanium plate as one such system because its many patterns of vibrations blend incoming sound in convoluted ways. To make the plate act like a neural network, they fed in one sound that encoded the input image (a handwritten 6, for example), and another representing the synaptic weights; peaks and troughs needed to hit the titanium plate at precisely the right moments for the device to merge the sounds and give the answer — such as a new sound that’s loudest in the sixth millisecond, representing the classification “6.”