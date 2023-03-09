The many symmetries of modular forms are defined in terms of special collections, or “groups,” of 2-by-2 matrices — square arrays of four numbers. In modular forms, those four numbers are always integers. Crucially, a number associated with the matrix that determines some of its properties — called the determinant — must be 1.

There are infinitely many such sets of matrices. In some groups, the matrices can be described by relatively straightforward rules. For example, in all the matrices, the top right and bottom left entries might be even, while the other two entries are odd. Or perhaps the top right and bottom left entries are divisible by 11, while the other two entries are both 1 more than a multiple of 11.

The groups that can be defined by these kinds of relations — and the modular forms associated with such groups — are the much-studied congruence ones.

But they’re like needles in a haystack: Most collections of 2-by-2 matrices can’t be characterized by nice rules in this way, making them and their associated modular forms noncongruence.

It wasn’t until the late 1930s — around the start of World War II — that the study of congruence modular forms started to eclipse the study of noncongruence ones. That’s when the German mathematician Erich Hecke developed a toolbox that would allow him to pin down many properties of modular forms and associate them with other important mathematical objects.

Hecke’s methods only worked for congruence groups and their modular forms. Noncongruence groups lacked the extra structure that made Hecke’s toolbox effective. “This thing that you have in the congruence world goes out the door when you move to the noncongruence world,” Franc said.

And so it seemed that noncongruence modular forms were fated to always be overlooked. That’s not to say that they didn’t have any sort of special structure of their own, lurking just beneath the surface. As Swinnerton-Dyer’s collaborator Bryan Birch once wrote, “Though the structure is more mysterious it seems to be almost as rich.” But when it came to accessing that structure, mathematicians were at a loss. They didn’t even know where to start.

Enter Atkin and Swinnerton-Dyer.

A Tidy Criterion

The two mathematicians wanted to know more about noncongruence modular forms, and whatever secrets they might be hiding.

“That’s always the way mathematics progresses,” said Winnie Li, a mathematician at Pennsylvania State University. “You study things with very special properties and more structure. Then you go to generalize it, to try to understand which properties carry over and which don’t.”

To study a given modular form, mathematicians often represent it as an infinite sum called a q-expansion (a special kind of power series), then analyze the coefficients of that expansion. It was already known that if a given modular form is congruence, then the coefficients have denominators that never get larger than some fixed value.

In the 1960s, Atkin and Swinnerton-Dyer computed the q-expansions for scores and scores of modular forms. As they did so, they noticed that if a modular form was noncongruence, the denominators in its associated sequence kept growing without bound. “They could actually say something about these mysterious noncongruence forms,” said Yunqing Tang, a mathematician at the University of California, Berkeley.

Could it actually be this easy to tell the two types of modular forms apart?

The mathematicians mentioned their observation at a conference in California in 1968, suggesting that unbounded denominators might be a universal hallmark of noncongruence modular forms. The conjecture was “very striking,” said John Voight, a mathematician at Dartmouth College. “It gives us a tidy criterion to decide if a modular form belongs to a congruence group or not” — a very convenient litmus test for number theorists to have at their disposal, and something that in other contexts might be difficult to detect.

“It’s almost too good to be true,” he added. “One doesn’t really expect that kind of miracle.”

Indeed, no one could prove the unbounded denominators conjecture. Li and a handful of others were able to show it was true for specific families of noncongruence modular forms, but mathematicians had no idea how to tackle the general statement.

Then in September 2021, Tang, along with Frank Calegari of the University of Chicago and Vesselin Dimitrov of the Institute for Advanced Study, posted a 50-page proof. “It was amazing and really unexpected,” Franc said. “It felt like the community hadn’t had any ideas for how to approach this problem.”

The authors hope their paper is the first step toward developing that signpost in the desert into a full-fledged road network. “We make our modest contribution to this part of number theory by supplying the answer to its easiest question,” Dimitrov said.

Back to Old Ways

Calegari, Dimitrov and Tang didn’t set out to solve the unbounded denominators conjecture. In late 2019, they were hoping to show that a certain number (a value of an analogue to the Riemann zeta function) was irrational — that, like the square root of 2, it cannot be written as a fraction. (Their ultimate goal is to prove that this number and others like it are transcendental, meaning that, as with the numbers π and e, they cannot be written as the solution to a polynomial equation with integer coefficients.)

On its face, this problem is entirely unrelated. But on January 1, 2021, Dimitrov rang in the new year with an email to the others in which he described “a wishful thought”: Perhaps the techniques they had been developing over the previous year could be repurposed to prove the unbounded denominators conjecture.

They gave it a shot. Within seven months, they had their proof.