The Nobel Committee has awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for “the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles that are so small that their size determines their properties.”

Quantum dots, sometimes called artificial atoms, are precise nanocrystals made of silicon and other semiconductor materials that are just a few nanometers wide — small enough to behave like individual atoms, although they are a hundred or few thousand atoms in size. They exhibit quantum properties that have applications useful in a variety of technologies, including LED displays, reflective paints, solar cells, and medical bioimaging.

This article will be updated with additional details throughout the day.

