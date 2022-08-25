The result finally made it possible for mathematicians to return to the interpolation problem — that is, figuring out how many random points in r-dimensional space a curve of genus g and degree d could pass through. (Here, the curve is said to be “general,” meaning that it doesn’t get embedded in space in a special way.) Based on Brill and Noether’s work, they had an educated guess about what the answer to that question should be. As with the Brill-Noether theorem, it came in the form of a particular inequality that the curve’s parameters needed to satisfy — this time written not just in terms of g, d and r, but also in terms of n, the number of points.

But unlike in the Brill-Noether theorem, there were clear exceptions to this rule, cases where the geometry of a curve restricted how many points it would otherwise have been expected to pass through. “That’s already an indication that this is a hard theorem, this is a deep theorem, this requires a lot of work,” Payne said.

That’s the problem that Larson and Vogt got interested in. They were inspired in part by Harris, who was one of their professors when they were undergraduate students together at Harvard University, where they met in 2011. Harris later became Larson’s doctoral adviser and Vogt’s co-adviser when, as graduate students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, they started working on interpolation in earnest.

Breaking the Problem

Larson began his involvement with the interpolation problem while he was working on another major question in algebraic geometry known as the maximal rank conjecture. When, as a graduate student, he set his sights on this conjecture — which had been open for more than a century — it seemed like “a really dumb idea, because this conjecture was like a graveyard,” Vakil said. “He was trying to chase something which people much older than him had failed at over a long period of time.”

But Larson kept at it, and in 2017, he presented a full proof that established him as a rising star in the field.

The key to that proof involved working out various cases of the interpolation problem. That was because a big part of Larson’s approach to the maximal rank conjecture (which is also about algebraic curves) was to break a curve of interest into multiple curves, study their properties, then glue them back together in just the right way. And to glue those simpler curves together, he had to make each of them pass through the same group of points — which in turn meant proving an interpolation problem. “Interpolation gives you a machine for building these [more complicated] curves,” Larson said.

Vogt was already working on interpolation. In the first paper she wrote in graduate school, she proved all cases of interpolation (including all exceptions) in three-dimensional space; the following year, she teamed up with Larson to solve the problem in four-dimensional space as well. While the couple has since collaborated on other projects, “this is how we got started working together,” Vogt said. That same year — which was also the year Larson posted his proof of maximal rank — they got married. Since then, they’ve often found themselves discussing ideas after dinner, working through problems on the chalkboards they have in their home.

The interpolation problem asks if a certain type of curve can pass through a given collection of random points. To prove it, the duo would have to show that the curve could wiggle in space in a particular way. Consider, for instance, three points on a line. If you move one point slightly away from the line but keep the other two points fixed, you can’t shift the line in any way that would allow it to pass through the new configuration of points. Trying to hit all three would force the line to bend, so that it would no longer be a line. And so a line can interpolate through two points but not three.

The mathematicians wanted to figure out something similar for more complicated curves in higher-dimensional spaces — to shift them at certain points, and study how they moved.

To do so, they needed to look at a structure called the normal bundle of the curve, which essentially controls how the curve can wiggle around. The interpolation question could then be rewritten as a problem about computing properties of the normal bundle of a curve.

But these get prohibitively difficult to study for the more complicated curves that Larson and Vogt were concerned with. So they used a similar strategy to the one Larson used in the proof of the maximal rank conjecture. Given a curve, they broke it into pieces — but delicately, just so. “They took the problem, and they broke it, but in just the right way so they could see exactly what was going on,” Vakil said.

Take a simple example. Say you have a hyperbola in the plane, a single curve that looks like a pair of mirror-image arcs facing away from each other. You can “deform” this curve until it breaks into two simpler curves, in this case a pair of lines that cross each other in an X shape. Some aspects of the geometry of the hyperbola are still reflected in the geometry of those lines. But since the lines are simpler, they’re easier to work with, and it’s easier to analyze their normal bundles.