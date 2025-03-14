‘Once in a Century’ Proof Settles Math’s Kakeya Conjecture

Even the Kakeya set that overlaps the most has to take up some space, Fefferman found. That minimum volume depends on how thick the tubes are. Mathematicians quantify the relationship between the tubes’ thickness and the volume of the set using a number called the Minkowski dimension. The smaller the Minkowski dimension, the more you can reduce the set’s volume by thinning the tubes slightly.

The three-dimensional Kakeya conjecture says that a set’s Minkowski dimension must be three. This constitutes a very weak relationship — if you halve the tubes’ thickness, for instance, you will only remove a sliver of the volume at most.

Yet even that mild constraint turned out to be nearly impossible to prove.

Baby Steps

In 2022, five decades after the modern Kakeya conjecture was formulated, Wang and Zahl took a significant step forward. Following a program that Katz and Terence Tao had laid out back in 2014, they examined a pesky class of Kakeya sets. Their proof showed that every set in that particular class had a dimension of three. (The proof applies to both the Minkowski dimension and a closely related concept called the Hausdorff dimension.) With that annoying group set aside, they now had to show that the dimension was three for all the other Kakeya sets.

Sōichi Kakeya posed the problem that would bear his name in 1917, when he was 31. Courtesy of University of Tokyo

Their approach was to go step-by-step. They would first examine a narrow range of Minkowski dimensions — say, 2.5 to 2.6 — and try to show that no Kakeya set could be in that range. If they could prove this for every interval up to three, they’d prove the Kakeya conjecture.

Fortunately, Wang and Zahl didn’t have to start from zero. Tom Wolff proved in 1995 that no three-dimensional Kakeya set has a Hausdorff or Minkowski dimension below 2.5. But they needed a way to prove that a dimension between 2.5 and, say, 2.500001, was also impossible. Then they could repeat that argument to get a bound of 2.500002, and so on. Each time, they would essentially be showing that no Kakeya sets exist within that tiny increment.

In practice, they didn’t actually have to tediously prove each of these millions of increments one by one. They just needed to prove the first increment, so long as they could show that one bound implies the next, slightly larger one. Then they had to show that their argument worked no matter where they began. That would be enough to show that the bound can be walked up all the way to three.

But unlike in 2022, when they used Katz and Tao’s strategy, they had no road map to follow. They turned to a special property called graininess.

In 2014, Larry Guth, a mathematician at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, had proved that any counterexample to the Kakeya conjecture needed to be “grainy.” In a grainy set, there are many small 3D sections where lots of tubes overlap. Each of these “grains” is about one tube thick and a few times wider, but not nearly as long, with many tubes passing through it lengthwise.

Wang and Zahl realized they could eschew the tubes entirely and deal with these simpler grains. They found that it was easier to enumerate and calculate the various ways the grains could overlap.