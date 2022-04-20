In 1989, the renowned physicist John Wheeler, popularizer of the term “black hole,” proposed a radical new way to think about the universe. Quantum particles may shape-shift and disappear, but we can always count on information: the answers revealed when we ask questions through measurements. Wheeler speculated that bits of information — whether something is present or absent, up or down, 0 or 1 — could be the fundamental ingredients of reality. “Every physical quantity, every it, derives its ultimate significance from bits, binary yes-or-no indications,” he wrote in an essay envisioning an “it from bit” cosmos.

In the decades since, various abstract developments have led many physicists to wonder whether Wheeler’s thesis could unlock a profound puzzle: the quantum nature of gravity. Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity unified gravity with the fabric of space-time, reinterpreting the gravitational force as objects falling along the curved contours of the cosmos. Yet quantum theory struggles to explain these curves in its language of particles and fields. The conflict is on full display in black holes, which deform space so severely that gravity’s more fundamental, quantum nature cannot be ignored.

Hints that a black hole’s surface area matters more than its volume led to an astonishing discovery in 1998: A toy universe that curves like a saddle, called anti-de Sitter (AdS) space, is mathematically equivalent to its lower-dimensional boundary. In this imaginary world, the direction pointing into the interior seems illusory, like the depth of a hologram.

As theorists study black holes and other objects in AdS space, they keep learning Wheeler-esque lessons. One is that the connectivity of space — the ability to get from one place to another — seems to stem from particles on the boundary linked by correlations known as quantum entanglement. If one particle is pointing up, for instance, this tells you its entangled partner points down. This kind of information-sharing on the boundary of AdS space appears to enable the voluminous structure of the interior.

Vijay Balasubramanian of the University of Pennsylvania is one of the physicists working to translate Wheeler’s lofty ideas into crisp mathematics. The research he and his colleagues engage in now goes by the slogan “it from qubit,” since quantum bits, or qubits — complex combinations of 0s and 1s — are more general than classical bits. In 1999, Balasubramanian worked out how to calculate mass and energy in AdS universes in terms of information about particles on the boundary. Since then, he has made fundamental contributions to theories of black holes and quantum gravity by studying the information content of various systems.

A playful polymath who is prone to leaping from physics to Proust in mid-conversation, Balasubramanian directs an entire second research group at Penn that details how the world’s physical features have sculpted the brain. In neuroscience, too, he has found that ideas of information and computation provide a natural language.