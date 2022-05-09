For scientists studying de-extinction — the ambitious effort to resurrect extinct species — a paper that appeared in Current Biology in March was a sobering reality check. Thomas Gilbert, a genomics researcher and professor at the University of Copenhagen, led a team of researchers who tested the feasibility of de-extinction by sequencing the genome of the Christmas Island rat, a species that went extinct in the late 19th or early 20th century.

“Look, this is like the best-case scenario,” Gilbert said. The samples of DNA from the extinct species were relatively new and well preserved, and the extinct rat was very closely related to the standard brown Norway rat, for which there is abundant DNA reference data. This was a far cry from trying to figure out the DNA of some jungle cat from the Pleistocene, let alone a dinosaur. Reconstructing the extinct rat’s genome should have been relatively simple.

Yet despite their best efforts, the scientists were unable to recover nearly 5% of the Christmas Island rat’s genome. Many of the missing genes were related to immunity and olfaction, two highly important functions for the animal. “It’s not just the irrelevant stuff that you’re not going to get back,” Gilbert said. “And so what you’ll end up with is nothing like what went extinct.”

Though the results from Gilbert’s group are new, in many ways they underscore something that many scientists have understood for a long time. “The biggest misconception about de-extinction is that it’s possible,” said Beth Shapiro, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Ben Novak, a lead scientist for Revive & Restore, one of the front-running non-profit organizations in the de-extinction effort, readily acknowledges this. “You can never bring something back that is extinct,” he said. But for Novak and most other de-extinction researchers, creating a proxy instead of the real thing is not a problem — it’s the goal.

Most de-extinction researchers aren’t looking to resurrect a charismatic ancient beast just for the sake of putting it into the nearest zoo for viewer pleasure. Rather, they are aiming to create proxies for educational or conservation purposes, such as to fill the void left by their extinct counterparts in ecosystems or to boost the numbers of modern-day endangered species.

Piecing Together a Genome

The challenges facing de-extinction start with DNA, the genomic molecule that makes the hope of de-extinction possible. In the Jurassic Park novel and films, dinosaur DNA from more than 65 million years ago could be extracted from a mosquito preserved in amber. But in real life, DNA is too delicate to survive that long: It has a half-life of only around 521 years.

Even in well-preserved tissues left over from recently extinct species, the contained DNA is often fragmented. “And because those fragments are tiny, it’s impossible to actually reassemble them [digitally] like puzzle pieces into the entire picture that they used to be,” Novak said.

In particular, it’s not always clear what the order of the genes should be on the reconstructed chromosomes. Those details matter because studies of living species have shown that slight alterations in gene order can have significant effects on behavior and other traits. De-extinction researchers typically use the genome of a closely related living species as a guide, but that approach has limitations.

“Even if we could get 100% of its genetic code, we would still be creating an organism that has the same gene order and chromosome count as its living relative,” Novak said. And as Gilbert’s new work makes clear, getting close to all of the genetic code may often be impossible.