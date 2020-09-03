An Unexpected Twist Lights Up the Secrets of Turbulence

Enlisting a 3D printer capable of producing a new hydrofoil of arbitrary shape in eight hours, Irvine tried out hundreds of shapes with his postdoc at the time, Dustin Kleckner, and later with his graduate students Martin Scheeler and Robert Morton. To find a way to accelerate the hydrofoils at the equivalent of 100 times the force of gravity, the researchers explored everything from explosives to rail guns, finally landing on what Irvine calls the “potato gun” — a powerful piston driven by compressed gas. To accommodate this and other Wile E. Coyote-looking contraptions, along with a giant water tank, Irvine had taken over a large space three floors below ground in a lab building, knocking out a 14-foot ceiling and all the building innards above it to get a 30-foot-tall space into which he could fit a small crane.

Finally the hydrofoils started producing neat rings up to about a foot wide. They even created linked rings and knotted vortices. Kleckner and Scheeler surrounded the water tank with high-speed laser-scanning tomography and video cameras. Tiny gas bubbles and tracer particles were shot into the tank so they could get caught up in the swirling currents, allowing the researchers to see and closely measure the evolution of the vortices. Then they had a lucky break: They took to writing on the hydrofoils with a Sharpie to help identify them, but the ink bled into the water and got caught up in the vortices, where it fluoresced in the laser light and offered up an image even clearer than the ones provided by the bubbles. By purposely drawing dashes of Sharpie ink — and later their own specially formulated ink — in the right places on the hydrofoils, the researchers found they could highlight any segments or features of the resulting vortices, such as a vortex’s center line, which was otherwise hard to identify.

By 2017, the effort to create an experimental underwater vortex circus had paid off with proof of what happens to helicity in the real world. As it turns out, real-world vortices do not behave like ideal fluids: The number of links and knots in the vortices isn’t always conserved as the vortices evolve. But Irvine threw two new factors into the mix: “writhing” and “twisting.” Imagine a straight length of hose, representing the length of a straight vortex like a tornado. Writhing reflects the hose taking on a wriggly shape, like that of a Slinky, or in a more extreme case becoming coiled. Twisting means the ends of the hose are twisted in opposite directions, even while the hose remains straight. Writhing and twisting aren’t topological features, strictly speaking, but they are “geometric” features, the essential difference being that geometric features can be confined to a particular section of an entity, whereas topological features are global properties.

Other researchers had previously suggested that including these geometric characteristics along with links and knots might provide a more general measure of the complexity and “twistiness” of a vortex — one that might even lead to a new conservation law. Irvine pinned down that new law and proved it. He showed that the knots, links and writhing — ignoring the twisting — don’t lose their combined helicity to viscosity. But the writhing can be converted to twisting — just as a coiled hose can be pulled straight, causing extensive twisting in the hose. What’s more, the vortex can untwist itself, twisting the viscous medium around it as it does so. In that way, the vortex essentially loses its twist — and its helicity along with it — to the surrounding medium. “Because of the geometry, it actually evolves quite smoothly,” said Irvine.

The work, published in 2017 in Science, not only offered a fuller accounting of how helicity evolves in the real world, it suggested how the vortex loses its spin-related energy and momentum to the environment. “You really have to admire William’s style as an experimentalist,” said Lathrop. “To create such a novel setup and work it to get answers is impressive.”

A Persistent Chaos

In a series of Zoom interviews, Irvine, now 40, presents as friendly and wry. But he’s also pensive and intense, an impression amplified by his wild blob of turbulent hair. His graduate students praise him freely as a scientist and mentor. “He has outlandish ideas that initially don’t seem to make sense, but I always end up learning from them,” said Ephraim Bililign, a current graduate student in the lab. As an example he offers Irvine’s suggestion that he try to coax new behaviors out of soap films — a project that proved unworkable, but which directly led to Bililign’s current work with whirling microscopic magnetic cubes in a soap-film suspension, which exhibit a variety of strange properties.

At the same time, Irvine’s students note that he remains deeply private, almost to the point of being mysterious. They were stunned to find out recently that he has long been a pilot.

The eccentric, improvisational zigzags in his early career, along with the array of challenging hobbies, suggest that Irvine is constantly searching for the proper match for his considerable abilities. Chaikin said he understands why Irvine pushes himself so hard. “William is the best postdoc I’ve ever had,” he said. “Unusually, he’s as facile in doing theory to figure out what experiments need to be done as he is in doing the experiments. He can break things open in different fields.”

Irvine’s wide-ranging interests are reflected in the array of projects going on in his lab these days. In addition to the vortex work, he and his students have been busy exploring “topological mechanics,” which involves teasing out strange, quantum-like properties in systems composed of a large number of identical rotating objects. For example, he and his students have constructed arrays of gyroscopes that conduct sound waves of particular frequencies only at their edges and only in one direction, just as quantum mechanical “topological insulator” devices conduct electric currents only at their edges. (A very, very rough explanation: The rotation of the particles tends to direct the vibrations making up the sound waves out toward the edge, and around in a particular direction.) The lab has also developed various mixtures of magnetic particles and fluids that have “odd viscosity” — a sort of frictionless viscosity that enables waves to travel across the surface of the mixture without losing any energy.

Because these materials are much simpler, better understood, and easier to create and experiment on than the quantum mechanical devices whose behaviors they imitate, Irvine believes they may one day help to illuminate the quantum mechanical side of things. “The quantum mechanical versions are messy and complicated,” he said. “I want to find out what the minimum you need is to get these behaviors. It’s essentializing the physics.”

Leading a large lab hasn’t kept Irvine from running his own small, private experiments. In a tiny room marked “storage” off the main lab, he maintains a self-contained micro-lab consisting of a few hundred tops strewn across a whiteboard laid flat on the floor. “They act like a fluid,” he said. “They’re the source of a lot of good ideas for me. At the end of the day, it’s all stuff that spins.” When the lab was temporarily closed by the pandemic, Irvine brought the tops home to experiment with in his living room.