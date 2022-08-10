In the third century BCE, Archimedes posed a riddle about herding cattle that, he claimed, only a truly wise person could solve. His problem ultimately boiled down to an equation that involves the difference between two squared terms, which can be written as x2 – dy2 = 1. Here, d is an integer — a positive or negative counting number — and Archimedes was looking for solutions where both x and y are integers as well.

This class of equations, called the Pell equations, has fascinated mathematicians over the millennia since.

Some centuries after Archimedes, the Indian mathematician Brahmagupta, and later the mathematician Bhāskara II, provided algorithms to find integer solutions to these equations. In the mid-1600s, the French mathematician Pierre de Fermat (who was unaware of that work) rediscovered that in some cases, even when d was assigned a relatively small value, the smallest possible integer solutions for x and y could be massive. When he sent a series of challenge problems to rival mathematicians, they included the equation x2 – 61y2 = 1, whose smallest solutions have nine or 10 digits. (As for Archimedes, his riddle essentially asked for integer solutions to the equation x2 – 4,729,494y2 = 1. “To print out the smallest solution, it takes 50 pages,” said Peter Koymans, a mathematician at the University of Michigan. “In some sense, it is a gigantic troll by Archimedes.”)

But the solutions to the Pell equations can do much more. For instance, say you want to approximate $latex \sqrt{2}$, an irrational number, as a ratio of integers. It turns out that solving the Pell equation x2 – 2y2 = 1 can help you do that: $latex \sqrt{2}$ (or, more generally, $latex \sqrt{d}$) can be approximated well by rewriting the solution as a fraction of the form x/y.

Perhaps even more intriguing, those solutions also tell you something about particular number systems, which mathematicians call rings. In such a number system, mathematicians might adjoin $latex \sqrt{2}$ to the integers. Rings have certain properties, and mathematicians want to understand those properties. The Pell equation, it turns out, can help them do so.

And so “a lot of very famous mathematicians — almost every mathematician in some period of time — actually studied this equation because of how simple it is,” said Mark Shusterman, a mathematician at Harvard University. Those mathematicians included Fermat, Euler, Lagrange and Dirichlet. (John Pell, not so much; the equation was mistakenly named after him.)

Now Koymans and Carlo Pagano, a mathematician at Concordia University in Montreal, have proved a decades-old conjecture related to the Pell equation, one that quantifies how often a certain form of the equation has integer solutions. To do so, they imported ideas from another field — group theory — while simultaneously gaining a better understanding of a key but mysterious object of study in that field. “They used really deep and beautiful ideas,” said Andrew Granville, a mathematician at the University of Montreal. “They really nailed it.”

Broken Arithmetic

In the early 1990s, Peter Stevenhagen, a mathematician at Leiden University in the Netherlands, was inspired by some of the connections he saw between the Pell equations and group theory to make a conjecture about how often these equations have integer solutions. But “I didn’t expect it to be proved anytime soon,” he said — or even in his lifetime. Available techniques did not seem strong enough to attack the problem.

His conjecture depends on a particular feature of rings. In the ring of numbers where, for example, $latex \sqrt{-5}$ has been added to the integers (mathematicians often work with “imaginary” numbers like $latex \sqrt{-5}$), there are two distinct ways to split a number into its prime factors. The number 6, for example, can be written not just as 2 × 3, but also as (1 + $latex \sqrt{-5}$) × (1 – $latex \sqrt{-5}$). As a result, in this ring, unique prime factorization — a central tenet of arithmetic, one practically taken for granted in the normal integers — breaks down. The extent to which this occurs is encoded in an object associated to that ring, called a class group.

One way that mathematicians try to gain deeper insights into a number system they’re interested in — say, $latex \sqrt{2}$ adjoined to the integers — is to compute and study its class group. Yet it’s almost prohibitively difficult to pin down general rules for how class groups behave across all these different number systems.