Concept Cells Help Your Brain Abstract Information and Build Memories

He knew that his observation of one neuron firing didn’t mean there was only one neuron for every concept. If that were true, “the chance of finding it would be close to zero,” he said. “I used to joke that, if this were the case, I should quit science and start gambling because I would be the luckiest person ever.” He believed the brain must have many neurons for every concept, but he didn’t know how many.

In 2005, the team published their results in Nature, and the cells became known colloquially as “Jennifer Aniston cells.” At first, because of the long-running negative connotations around grandmother cells, “it was the hardest thing to get people to accept the possibility of such cells,” Koch said. In a related perspective piece, the neuroscientist Charles Connor wrote: “No one wants to be accused of believing in grandmother cells. But …”

Were these grandmother cells? “I’m very against this view,” Quiroga said. Sure, these cells were highly selective, firing only for Aniston or sometimes also for closely related people who might evoke her, such as other Friends cast members. However, the parodic concept of the grandmother cell assumed a one-to-one concept-to-cell ratio, and that was not the case with these cells.

A year after publishing their data, the team crunched some numbers. Based on an estimate from psychologists that the brain can distinguish about 20,000 semantic concepts, they calculated that millions of cells would code for every concept, and that each concept cell could code for dozens of different, though often related, concepts.

“When your brain encounters things all the time — even high-level things like dogs and cats and people and trees and ships — we will have neurons for that,” said Christof Koch, a neuroscientist at the Allen Institute for Brain Science. “I will certainly have lots of [concept] cells for Mr. Felix,” referring to his dog (pictured). Courtesy of Christof Koch

For example, cells that fire for Harry Potter might also fire for his wizarding school pals Ron Weasley or Hermione Granger. Maybe they’d even fire for Gandalf, the wizard from The Lord of the Rings. “Same profession, different story,” Mormann said. “Sometimes you have narrow tuning to a single individual person and no one else, and sometimes you have wider tuning, maybe to a category like ‘wizards.’” The same concept cell might also fire for “wand” or “old men in gowns with beards,” he added.

Concept cells could code for anything and everything, but they are not used for object recognition. They’re too slow for that: These cells fire after a delay of about 300 milliseconds. “It’s unclear why it takes so long,” said Ueli Rutishauser, a neuroscientist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Rather, these cells seem to dip into a more internal process, forming an abstract representation informed by past experiences and memory.

Everyone has a different set of concepts and cells that encode them. Not everyone has seen Friends or follows celebrity culture. Instead, concept cells develop for people or objects that we care about or have some history with. “The representation depends on the past experience of that organism and things that have been associated before,” Buffalo said. For example, your brain could form an association between your date and the bar where you met him, so that your concept cells for the man might also fire for the bar. However, that’s only true if the bar is tightly coupled with the person, Mormann said: If it’s a place you go all the time, it’s unlikely that the same neuron will fire for both.

For years after publishing the work, Quiroga, who was not happy to be known as “the Jennifer Aniston neuron guy,” tried to get the term “concept cells” to stick. It failed to catch on until 2012, when he published a paper in Nature titled “Concept cells: the building blocks of declarative memory functions.”

The paper presented his hypothesis that the brain uses concept cells to convert information from the world into memory. The process requires abstraction: extracting relevant information from experience, stripping it of unnecessary detail and storing it. He proposed that concept cells, as abstract representations of ideas such as specific people or objects, might link together to form new associations (like words in a sentence) and serve as building blocks for memories (like a story composed of sentences).

“This is the skeleton of how we store memories,” Quiroga said.

Building a Memory

To many scientists, the idea that concept cells link up and interweave to form memories intuitively makes sense. Because memories are so important for our survival, it is “the best explanation for why our brain can afford the luxury of having such high specialization to independent semantic concepts,” said Sina Mackay, a graduate student at the University of Bonn who works with Mormann.

Indeed, in a recent study in Nature Communications, their team found the strongest experimental hints yet that concept cells may link specific objects to locations in our long-term memory. For decades, researchers have studied “place cells,” which store location information in our brains. The study found that the firing patterns of concept cells and place cells correlated with patients’ ability to remember an object’s location. Concept cells are the “what” to our memories, while place cells are the “where,” the authors wrote.

Concept cells are also linked to working memory, which is activated temporarily when you’re grocery shopping or remembering a phone number. This type of memory is “low capacity, and it has high demands,” Rutishauser said. “If you get slightly distracted, it’s gone.” In 2017, his team found that concept cells remain active for several seconds as you try to hold items in working memory. And in a study published in Neuron at the end of 2024, his team found that working memories are more likely to migrate into long-term memory when patients’ concept cells are active.

Working memory also turns on when you imagine a scenario or tell a story. “Shrek and Jennifer Aniston walk into a bar. … Maybe Shrek orders a beer,” suggested Pieter Roelfsema, who studies vision, perception and memory at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience. As you read this sentence, the concepts of Aniston, Shrek and a bar stitch together, one by one. It’s likely that concept cells play a role in this imagining. “You are building something in your working memory that is incrementally becoming richer and maybe more realistic,” he said, “and then the story unfolds.”

Roelfsema’s group recently found that concept cells respond to pronouns as well. In the study, the pronoun “he,” standing in for “Shrek,” lit up the same concept cells as “Shrek” did. “The [pronoun] then directs attention to the concept ‘Shrek,’ who is going to be the subject of the next sentence,” Roelfsema said. “I think that’s just beautiful you can measure that.”

Swiss Army Cells

Researchers debate how concept neurons fit in with other models of how the brain represents the external world. They are “a fantastic discovery,” said György Buzsáki, a neuroscientist at New York University who has researched the hippocampus for decades. However, the representation of concepts occurs at different scales in the brain — at the level of a single neuron and also at the level of cellular populations, he said. “What is more important?” he asked.

One obstacle to finding an answer is that concept cells are hard to locate. Currently they can only be studied in a clinical setting, where patients are undergoing surgery to have electrodes implanted for medical reasons. That limits who can study the cells and how.

Plus, it’s not easy to define them, said Cory Miller, a neuroscientist at the University of California, San Diego. Part of the problem is the vague definition of “concept” itself — no one can say whether we have concept cells for experiences such as emotions, for example.

One intriguing possibility is that the varied hippocampal cells can be remapped to do different jobs in different contexts. “When you start looking at the history and the overall picture, then you start scratching your head,” Buzsáki said. “There are time cells, there are place cells, there are border cells, boundary vector cells, there are concept cells. … Then at one point you say, ‘Oh, that cannot be right, there are a limited number of neurons in the hippocampus.’”

It’s possible that these neurons can play different roles and take on different identities based on the task at hand, Buffalo said. When it needs to be a concept cell for Jennifer Aniston, that’s what it is. When it needs to be a place cell to help you navigate toward the martini at the bar, it is a place cell. “That cell is like a Swiss Army knife,” Miller suggested.

The few groups with access to patients and the technology to record the activity of single neurons are excitedly continuing their experiments. Mormann wants to understand just how abstract concept cells can get: In preliminary data, he found some concept cells that respond to broad, amorphous concepts, such as government and taxes, but more that respond to concrete concepts, such as Jennifer Aniston. Quiroga, meanwhile, is hoping to prove that concept cells are specific to humans — a hotly debated idea with potentially profound implications. If no other animal can represent concepts in the brain, he said, “I would say this is the basis of our intelligence.”

Now that you’ve read this article, it’s possible that you have formed concept cells that code for concept cells — a concept that we are somehow able to wrap our brains around.