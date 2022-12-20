“Steve’s approach is definitely something that is quite fascinating,” said the chemist Ardemis Boghossian of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland, who works with nanotubes. “It’s an approach that isn’t conventionally used in our field. … His is a bit more precise.”

Experts say the ability to isolate pure, uniform samples of fullertubes gives the molecules far more allure than they would have otherwise. Fullerenes can also be isolated, but they lack the electrical and optical properties that make fullertubes and nanotubes promising as components in electrical circuitry or light-based sensors. Meanwhile, purity remains only a dream for nanotube researchers, who often work with a jumble of tubes of random lengths and diameters, and even nested tubes within tubes. So could fullertubes overcome the hurdles that have waylaid its cousins?

Whatever Happened to Buckyballs?

In a 1991 article in Scientific American, Curl and Smalley imagined revolutionary applications of buckminsterfullerenes, including new, carbon-based superconductors, electronics and lubricants. “The versatility of bulk C 60 seems to grow week by week,” they wrote.

Five years passed. “No practically useful applications have yet been produced,” wrote the Nobel Prize committee in a 1996 press release announcing that Curl, Kroto and Smalley had won the chemistry prize for discovering buckminsterfullerenes, “but this is not to be expected as early as six years after macroscopic quantities of fullerenes became available.”

A quarter-century later, none of the initially hoped-for products have made it to market. The few places where you might run across buckyballs commercially are cosmetics and dietary supplements that tout the molecule’s potential as an antioxidant. Neither product type requires FDA approval, however, and several studies have shown signs of toxicity in buckyballs. (One study seems to support the health benefits, at least in extending the life spans of mice exposed to ionizing radiation; another finds no life-extending benefits in mice.)

Michael Crommie, a physicist at the University of California, Berkeley, sees fullerenes as significant mainly for forging a trail to other carbon crystals. “Because we got buckyballs,” he said, “that led to nanotubes, and that led eventually to graphene.”

Nanotubes have had more scientific and commercial success than fullerenes. You can pick them up at the hardware store, where they’re found in “nano tape” or “gecko tape” that uses the crystals for adhesion in much the same way that lizards’ feet use microscopic hairs. Nanotubes are extraordinarily strong, with the potential to far outperform steel — except that no one has managed to make nanotubes of sufficient length for ultra-strong cabling. Still, nanotubes add strength when mixed into fabric, boat hulls, high-performance car bodies and tennis rackets. They’re also widely used for water filtration and for enhancing the performance of some batteries.

But whereas those applications involve bulk quantities of nanotubes of various lengths and diameters, more groundbreaking applications such as precision nanosensors will require nanotubes that are identical to one another. Two sensors built from different nanotubes, for example, will respond differently to the same stimulus. Electronics need uniform components in order to function in predictable ways.