How Noether’s Theorem Revolutionized Physics

In the fall of 1915, the foundations of physics began to crack. Einstein’s new theory of gravity seemed to imply that it should be possible to create and destroy energy, a result that threatened to upend two centuries of thinking in physics.

Einstein’s theory, called general relativity, radically transformed the meaning of space and time. Rather than being fixed backdrops to the events of the universe, space and time were now characters in their own right, able to curve, expand and contract in the presence of matter and energy.

One problem with this shifting space-time is that as it stretches and shrinks, the density of the energy inside it changes. As a consequence, the classical energy conservation law that previously described all of physics didn’t fit this framework. David Hilbert, one of the most prominent mathematicians at the time, quickly identified this issue and set out with his colleague Felix Klein to try to resolve this apparent failure of relativity. After they were stumped, Hilbert passed the problem on to his assistant, the 33-year-old Emmy Noether.

Noether was an assistant in name only. She was already a formidable mathematician when, in early 1915, Hilbert and Klein invited her to join them at the University of Göttingen. But other faculty members objected to hiring a woman, and Noether was blocked from joining the faculty. Regardless, she would spend the next three years prodding the fault line separating physics and mathematics, eventually setting off an earthquake that would shake the foundations of fundamental physics.

In 1918, Noether published the results of her investigations in two landmark theorems. One made sense of conservation laws in small regions of space, a mathematical feat that would later prove important for understanding the symmetries of quantum field theory. The other, now just known as Noether’s theorem, says that behind every conservation law lies a deeper symmetry.

In mathematical terms, a symmetry is something you can do to a system that leaves it unchanged. Consider the act of rotation. If you start with an equilateral triangle, you’ll find that you can rotate it by multiples of 120 degrees without changing how it looks. If you start with a circle, you can rotate it by any angle. These actions without consequences reveal the underlying symmetries of these shapes.