Work is ongoing; this volcanic crisis is far from over. A peninsula that hadn’t seen an eruption for 800 years has now woken up, and geologic evidence suggests that eruptions could continue for years, decades or even centuries.

“We’ve only seen a fraction of the lava come up,” Jónsdóttir said. “Nature is grim.”

The Power of Geophysics

Fissure eruptions — which also occur elsewhere in Iceland, as well as in Hawai‘i and (several millennia ago) Idaho, New Mexico and California — are hard to forecast. In contrast to classic volcanic eruptions featuring a mountainous landform, it’s tough to predict exactly where the fissures will materialize.

The Reykjanes Peninsula’s fissure volcanism is especially peculiar. Ancient lava flows, now frozen in place, reveal that eruptions have afflicted the region for many years at a time, but that on either side of these episodes, volcanic activity was absent for centuries. The last period of eruptions ended in 1240, and that was the third of its kind on the peninsula over the past 4,000 years, with each cluster separated by roughly eight centuries. But why does this roughly 800-year periodicity exist? “We still don’t know, to be honest,” said Alberto Caracciolo, a geologist at the University of Iceland.

That there’s volcanism at all isn’t shocking. The peninsula sits atop a mantle plume — a fountain of heat rising from Earth’s core-mantle boundary. And it straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, an eruption-prone suture between the Eurasian and North American plates. Reykjanes’ tectonic restlessness has made the area one of the most scrutinized volcanic regions in the world.

So, in 2020, when tens of thousands of quakes started rocking the peninsula and the ground began swelling, scientists suspected that the commotion might be a prelude to a volcanic performance eight centuries in the making. They only had to figure out where.

Hunting Magma

When magma breaks rock deep in Earth’s crust, it creates earthquakes with distinct signatures. These seismic waves and their properties furnish scientists with the most immediate — and least ambiguous — clues about the presence and migration of magma. During a volcanic crisis, “if you could only have one thing,” said Sam Mitchell, a volcanologist at the University of Bristol, “it would be that.”

Magma on the move, if it’s shallow enough, also noticeably deforms the ground. Satellites use radar to identify changes in elevation over the course of hours, days or weeks. Ground-based GPS stations also provide high-resolution, real-time information about elevation changes.

Jónsdóttir suspects that the cacophony of quakes that began in 2020 was due to both magmatic migration and the movement of tectonic plates. In Iceland, the Eurasian and North American plates are not cleanly separating but are scraping against one another as they shift. Between eruptive cycles, plenty of tectonic stress builds up. Then, when magma worms its way into subterranean crevasses along this boundary, it triggers the release of that tension in the form of potent and frequent quakes.