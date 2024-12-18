The Year in Biology

Pivotal Moments in Evolution

“How did we get here?” is one of biologists’ favorite questions. They tend to track the origins of life to a few pivotal moments in evolutionary history, and this year they made progress in understanding how life as we know it took off.

An interdisciplinary group applied the latest tricks of phylogenetics — using genes and genomes to build evolutionary trees — to trace all of modern life back to our shared ancestor. This ancient cell, or population of cells, is known as LUCA, which stands for “last universal common ancestor,” the one from which everything alive today emerged. The researchers’ innovation was a technique that assessed the probability that each of thousands of genes was present in LUCA. The work suggested that LUCA was a surprisingly complex cell that metabolized hydrogen gas and carbon dioxide, had a rudimentary immune system, and likely lived in a microbial ecosystem (from which LUCA was the sole survivor). The study also dated LUCA to some 4.2 billion years ago — earlier than researchers had thought.

Another pivotal moment — or rather, collection of moments — was the evolution of multicellularity, which occurred not once but at least 25 times, and probably more. The biologist Carl Simpson tracked the emergence of animal multicellularity to a period of Earth’s history when the planet was frozen over, known as Snowball Earth. Another study asked why bacteria and other prokaryotic cells failed to evolve into complex multicellular life. The answer could come down to an evolutionary process called genetic drift.

Bacteria have evolved simple forms of multicellularity, such as living in colonies, but archaea were never observed doing the same — until this year, when researchers found that simply squeezing archaeal cells could get them to form multicellular, tissue-like structures. And in China, scientists discovered fossils of multicellular eukaryotes dating to 1.6 billion years ago — pushing the timeline for eukaryotic multicellularity back by some 600 million years.