The Year in Physics

Dark Matter Is Dead, Long Live Dark Matter

In the search for the invisible components of the universe, dark matter reached a discouraging milestone. (Fuzzy on the difference between dark energy and dark matter? Read our Fundamentals newsletter from May.) Experimenters hunting for hypothesized dark matter particles known as WIMPs — heavy, inert particles that were long considered the top candidate for the nonreflective stuff floating in and around galaxies — hit a limit. Detectors have become so sensitive that they’re now picking up the glow of neutrinos from the sun, which blinds them to any subtler signals. “So that’s kind of the end of the WIMP detection era,” the Stanford University physicist Natalia Toro told us.

She and other dark matter hunters have switched gears and now seek new dark matter candidates, especially lightweight but abundant particles that would come in multiple species. “The most common hypothesis is that this is somehow simple. Why on Earth should we expect that?” said Philip Schuster, also a Stanford physicist, voicing an increasingly common sentiment among specialists.

Lest you suspect that dark matter is the Ptolemaic epicycle of the 21st century — a long-believed but convoluted and ultimately erroneous model of the universe — astronomers discovered a new reason to think it’s really out there. The finding, an object called MACS J0018.5, has proved so compelling that people are referring to it as the new Bullet Cluster. In the original Bullet Cluster — long considered one of the single most persuasive pieces of evidence for dark matter’s existence — we see two enormous clusters of galaxies crashing together. The colliding gas glows brightly in the center of the crash site, but most of the matter has sailed right through, forming heavy, light-distorting blobs on either side. That’s how dark matter particles would behave, because they don’t (or barely) interact.

MACS J0018.5 is similar, except the galaxy clusters are merging along our line of sight. Researchers effectively pointed a radar gun at them and found that their visible gas has slowed as it collides while the majority of the mass moves faster, unimpeded by the collision.

These merging clusters are hard to explain without invoking the kind of invisible particles we’re looking for.