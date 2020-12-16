A Mathematician’s Unanticipated Journey Through the Physical World

“I found it to be a very beautiful confluence of ideas,” Williams said.

To understand how the Grassmannian breaks into pieces, recall that each point on it encodes the properties of a line or multidimensional plane passing through the origin. Those planes are defined by vectors that can be written down as arrays of numbers called matrices. The size of a matrix depends on the Grassmannian. For Gr(1,3) — one-dimensional lines in three-dimensional space — each line through the origin is specified by a 1 × 3 matrix, such as:

[1 2 3]

The numbers in the matrix serve as the coordinates for the point in the Grassmannian that encodes the line. The Grassmannian itself contains infinitely many points, which can’t be counted in a discrete, finite way. But it’s possible to extract additional data from the matrices that can be counted.

Many matrices have a measurement called a determinant, which is a single value calculated using the numbers in the matrix. They also have “subdeterminants,” which are calculated based on a subset of the values in the matrix; a 1 × 3 matrix has three subdeterminants.

For Williams’ work, the significance of those subdeterminants lies in their signs, which can be positive, negative or neither (if the subdeterminant is zero). With the positive Grassmannian, the options are even more limited: subdeterminants can only take values that are either positive or zero.

This turns something infinite and uncountable into something discrete and possible to sort: While there are infinitely many different 1 × 3 matrices, their three subdeterminants can have only eight different sign patterns: (000), (00+), (0++), and so on. And for technical reasons, mathematicians don’t need to consider one of them, (000), which leaves just seven categories for those infinite points to be divided into.

Points sort into different buckets, or “cells,” based on their sign pattern. You can think of these seven cells as the seven puzzle pieces that make up the positive Grassmannian. The number and shapes of these pieces isn’t obvious when you first look at the overall shape. They become apparent when you sort points by their sign patterns — all the points with a given sign pattern fill out the shape of a single cell, or puzzle piece. This process of sorting points by sign patterns to reveal the shapes of puzzle pieces works especially well for the positive part of the Grassmannian.

“The combinatorics is extremely rich,” said Rietsch.

Starting in graduate school, Williams proved a number of different features of the way points from the positive Grassmannian sort into cells. In 2003 she devised a formula for counting the number of different cells found in positive Grassmannians of any dimension. The result foreshadowed a lot of the innovative work later in her career.

“I think she’s one of the masters of capturing the combinatorial nature of objects that don’t seem combinatorial,” Ardila said.

After she received her doctorate from MIT in 2005, this combinatorial perspective on the positive Grassmannian started leading Williams into unlikely collaborations.

Making Waves

There are lots of ways to chart a career in math. One is to devote yourself to developing a new theory or attacking a prominent open problem. But that’s not what motivates Williams.

“I’d rather not be working on what everybody else is working on,” she said. “I sort of don’t like feeling I’m competing against other people toward the same goal.”

Her collaborators have also noticed this unusual trait. “Lauren is one of the smartest people I’ve ever worked with, but I’ve never felt she had this pretense of competition,” said Ardila. “She has this gentleness about her.”

Williams’ preference for less-trafficked problems found an outlet right after graduate school, when she wrote a series of papers with the mathematician Sylvie Corteel that explored an unexpected link between the combinatorics of the positive Grassmannian and statistical physics. In addition to their mathematical results, Williams gained something else by working with Corteel, who had a baby during their first collaboration.

“When I was much younger, I worried about whether it was possible to be a successful academic and also have a family,” she said. “It was useful for me that fairly early in my career I had these collaborations with slightly older women who were making it work.”

Williams’ research took another surprising turn in 2009, soon after she joined the faculty at Berkeley. While looking for new results on the positive Grassmannian, she noticed that a physicist at Ohio State University had cited her work in his research on shallow water waves.

“If someone writes a paper with the positive Grassmannian in it, she always looks at it,” said the physicist in question, Yuji Kodama. “Of course, she didn’t expect shallow water waves.”

Kodama’s work focused on a particular type of wave called a soliton, or solitary wave. The most famous example of the phenomenon is a tsunami. More often, though, soliton waves occur near the shore. The mathematics behind a single soliton propagating on its own is relatively simple, but it grows more complicated when solitons cross each other. Physicists model them using the Kadomtsev-Petviashvili, or KP, equation: Feed the equations the position of a wave and the equations output its height at any time in the future. Kodama was trying to understand different types of solutions to the KP equations, representing different types of wave interactions.

“If one soliton and another interact … lots of patterns appear, and we like to classify these,” said Kodama.

Williams tried reading Kodama’s work, eager to see how the Grassmannian might fit in, but it was too far from her own research for her to understand it. So she invited him to Berkeley to explain it to her in person. Even then, communication wasn’t easy.

“He’s a physicist and an older Japanese man, and we had a lot of trouble understanding each other that first day. It was like we were speaking different languages,” said Williams.

As they talked, Kodama sketched simple schematics to illustrate patterns of wave interaction: Two lines representing two waves converge at a point, and then a single line representing a new wave emerges. The drawings looked familiar to Williams. She quickly recognized that they mirrored pictorial representations called planar bicolored graphs that mathematicians use to describe points on the positive Grassmannian.

“He’d explain stuff and draw pictures and I had a lot of trouble following his explanations, but I could draw the same picture in a completely different way,” said Williams.

Previous work had established a one-to-one relationship between points on the positive Grassmannian and solutions to the KP equation: Start with a point on the positive Grassmannian, apply some complicated mathematics, and you’ll get a solution to the equations that represents a particular wave interaction.

Emboldened by the matching pictures, Kodama and Williams looked for deeper connections between the positive Grassmannian and shallow water waves. The pair ended up showing that when you associate a point on the positive Grassmannian with a solution to the KP equation, the cell that point belongs to dictates a lot about the wave pattern represented by the solution to the equations.

“The large-scale behavior of a wave formation is entirely determined by which cell your point in the positive Grassmannian lies in,” Williams said.

One of their papers also included a haiku Kodama and Williams wrote, partly in recognition of their shared Japanese heritage:

Arrangements of stones

reveal patterns in the waves

as space-time expands

“Being a writer or a poet was one of my childhood dreams, and I thought, I’ve got tenure now, I can be a little crazy,” Williams said.

It’s as if the Grassmannian, uncovered a century ago to formalize the mathematics of lines and planes through the origin, also happens to index phenomena in the physical world — a bizarre correspondence that Williams still can’t fully explain.

“The Grassmannian seems to be linked to a whole bunch of things that describe ‘real life,’ and I don’t have a great answer why, except to say that the Grassmannian is a very fundamental object in mathematics,” she said.

Waves to Particles

In 2016 the Harvard math department reached out to Williams and asked her if she might be interested in joining them. The overture shocked Williams for two reasons: No one else on the Harvard faculty did her kind of math, and no one else looked quite like her.

“There were no women and no combinatorialists,” she said. “It weighed on me very heavily when I was trying to make up my mind. I wasn’t sure what the atmosphere would be like.” But Williams had loved her four years at Harvard as an undergraduate — and three subsequent years as a postdoctoral researcher — and that made her more inclined to consider the university’s offer.

She traveled to Cambridge and had dinner with her prospective colleagues. The experience was reassuring, but Williams was firmly situated in California by that point. She worried about uprooting her husband and her young kids, and she also recognized that making such a high-profile move within the math world might increase public scrutiny of her and her work. Yet in the end, she felt something of an obligation to take the position, as a way of encouraging other women to pursue careers in mathematics.

“I recognized that coming to Harvard would give me a chance to make a positive impact on a department I cared a great deal about,” Williams said. “I understand that role models matter. It can be hard for people to imagine a career for themselves when they don’t see people like them with that career.”

Williams started at Harvard in the fall of 2018 and became the second woman ever to hold a tenured position in the university’s math department. (The first, Sophie Morel, spent three years at Harvard before leaving in 2012; this fall, Harvard hired two more tenured women mathematicians: Laura DeMarco and Melanie Matchett Wood.)

“There are so many hidden obstacles for female math professors at top research institutions. In some sense you have to be a warrior, but Lauren has handled things with such grace,” said Ardila.