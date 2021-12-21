Three and a half billion years of evolution have given life on Earth plenty of time to explore the margins of what’s possible, so biological science has a lot of catching up to do. Biologists have identified some fundamental principles and mechanisms that govern their field, like natural selection, the cellular nature of organisms and the central dogma of molecular biology. They have toiled to catalog not only the diversity of what Charles Darwin called “endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful” but also the microscopic galaxies of complexity at the cellular level inside those species. They have even made headway in understanding the complex chemical give-and-take that animates cells, organisms and ecosystems.

Still, the living world never runs out of surprises. Things as mundane as soil and sleep harbor secrets, and some discoveries tear up scientists’ old assumptions about what is even biologically possible.

It’s been a long-standing tenet of biochemistry, for example, that the useful properties of protein molecules largely depend on how they fold their amino acid chains into a precise shape. But one of the hottest topics in protein science these days is the study of malleable proteins and blobby masses of protein molecules called condensates that control a wide range of vital processes in cells, and that work precisely because they are fluid rather than fixed in a single conformation.

In 2021, Quanta articles covered many of these surprising turns involving studies of genomes, the brain, and the dynamic interactions of organisms with one another and their environment. Some of our most ambitious journalism also looked at the ongoing struggle by science and society to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

